Liam Hemsworth's unruly new look that's sending fans wild

Liam Hemsworth looking polished in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Ever since Liam Hemsworth split from Miley Cyrus in late 2019, the star has retreated to a quiet life in Byron Bay, keeping fans updated on social media very rarely.

Now The Hunger Games actor has made a return to Instagram for the first time in three months, with a wild new look.

In the post, captioned "haircut?", a shirtless Liam looks worlds away from his usually polished self. Instead he showed off his long, rather unruly sun-kissed locks.

Liam Hemsworth's wild new look. Photo / Supplied

Fans didn't seem to mind, with many giving their seal of approval to the star's dishevelled look.

Even Liam's girlfriend of just over one year, Gabriella Brooks chipped in, calling him "Rapunzel".

Gabriella, 24, a model, and 31-year-old Liam have been inseparable since their romance began back in January 2020. The loved-up pair have been enjoying the quiet life in Byron Bay. They have been spotted a number of times hitting the beach and appear besotted with each other.

Liam and Gabriella are understood to have started dating four months after his divorce from Miley Cyrus was filed.

Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Photo / Supplied

The model is also said to be close with the rest of the family, having previously been seen out and about with the Leonie, Hemsworth's mum.

In a recent interview, Gabriella touched on her relationship with Liam saying how lucky she is to have "a great support network".

Cyrus hasn't held back since splitting with Liam. The singer previously commented on her past relationship on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast saying that it "****ing sucked", going through divorce in the public eye, adding that it wasn't just the divorce she had to deal with – it was the huge backlash from the public, who she felt "villainised" by for moving on.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realised that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's okay, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainising, and just all those stories."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus from the Miley Cyrus movie, The Last Song, for Timeout. Photo / Supplied

Cyrus and Hemsworth's split was announced in August 2019. Days later, Cyrus was pictured kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter, who had ended her relationship with Brody Jenner shortly before. The two engaged in a brief relationship before Cyrus struck up a romance with Aussie singer Cody Simpson, which ended last year.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming 2010's The Last Song and were an on-again-off-again item until their marriage in December 2018 - a marriage which was to last just one year.