Henry Cavill is leaving his iconic role in The Witcher. Photo / Supplied

There are changes afoot on Netflix’s fantasy epic The Witcher.

One major change in fact – Henry Cavill is leaving the show after the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

That’s right, Geralt of Rivia is about to undergo a significant transformation. Now, that’s magic.

Netflix announced the news today, followed soon by the leading men on their social media profiles.

Cavill wrote on Instagram: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

The youngest Hemsworth returned the kind words, posting on Instagram: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia.

Liam Hemsworth is set to take up the role. Photo / Instagram

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

While Cavill didn’t say why he was leaving the high-profile role – The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most successful fantasy franchises – the British actor does have a busy schedule coming up.

Warning - spoilers ahead.

Cavill redonned Superman’s cape and tights in a mid-credits sequence in DC’s Black Adam movie, suggesting the cinematic return of the man of steel.

Cavill last portrayed Superman in 2017 in Justice League and there had been no concrete plans to bring him back in the iconic role – until now.

He has also signed onto Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a dramatised retelling of how the UK established its modern espionage service. It’s said to involve characters based on Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming.

Cavill is clearly a fan of the spy genre. He had previously worked with Ritchie on The Man from UNCLE and is in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming Argylle, a romp about a spy with amnesia.

Cavill’s name has for years been on the speculation list for the next James Bond, but after the bucketload of spy thrillers, he may have satiated that thirst.

He will next be seen in the Enola Holmes sequel, where he plays Sherlock Holmes to Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola. It’s out on Netflix on November 4.

The Witcher is a high fantasy series based on a series of best-selling books and video games. The story is centred on a magical monster hunter.

The third season, which wrapped filming last month with Cavill and is currently in post-production, will drop in mid-2023.







