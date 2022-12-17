Despite being let go as Superman, the star could still land a huge movie role next year. Photo / Getty Images

When one door closes, another one opens. At least that’s what it sounds like for Hollywood heavyweight Henry Cavill.

The 39-year-old actor’s odds of being named the next James Bond have soared after it was announced he was let go from his lead role in the Superman film franchise.

Cavill’s tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short this week, with producers revealing they wanted a younger star for the next instalment - but there is a silver lining.

After the announcement, the odds on Cavill replacing Daniel Craig as the next 007 have improved, with bookmaker William Hill naming Cavill as the second favourite to take the part at 3/1, behind favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson at 6/4.

Cavill is thought to have recently quit his role in Netflix’s The Witcher to reprise his role as Superman.

However, the new Superman film, written by James Gunn, will take the character in a different direction and focus on his younger years, meaning Cavill is no longer suitable for the role.

Henry Cavill as Superman. Photo / Warner Bros

The Enola Holmes star has played Superman since the 2013 film Man of Steel and last appeared in the role earlier this year in a cameo in Black Adam.

The actor said on Instagram this week that DC Studios boss James and his co-chair Peter Safran had met with him to deliver the news he wouldn’t be donning the superhero’s cape again.

He added: “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

”The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Taylor-Johnson is also being tipped as the next James Bond after he reportedly filmed a version of the 007 films’ iconic gun opening.

The Sun reported that the Bullet Train actor was suspected to have shot the scene last weekend.

However, fans will have to wait to find out which Hollywood star will take over as the next Bond, with Eon Productions set to reveal the spy franchise’s new star in March after Daniel Craig, 54, quit the spy role.