Miley Cyrus has released her new album Endless Summer Vacation.

The Top 5 Albums

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.

5: The Highlights - The Weeknd

4: SOS - SZA

Soz SZA, SOS slipped a spot.

3: Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Harry may have dropped from last week’s No 1 position but the former One Direction star can take solace in the fact he’s gone double platinum.

2: One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

The country singer and ex-The Voice contestant is obviously not a fan of multitasking.

1: Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Miley’s divorce album struts her new singledom under the shiny light of a mirrored disco ball while also reflecting the inner soul-searching she’s undertaken following her recent, messy, marriage breakup.

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler are furious Gods in the superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

5: 65

After just one week in the charts, Adam Driver’s time-travelling, dino-shooting action flick looks to be heading for extinction.

4: Scream VI

The unstoppable meta-horror franchise gets murdered this week as the ghost of Ghostface faces chart death by dropping two spots in only its second week.

3: Creed III

The third instalment of this spin-off franchise from the Rocky franchise is on the ropes and looking shaky after successfully defending the No 1 title for the past few weeks.

2: Living

After being diagnosed with only a short time left on this earth Bill Nighy’s office drone decides to get busy living before he gets busy dying in this triumphant, inspiring and critically praised remake of a Kurosawa classic.

1: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Comic giant DC strikes back against comic titan Marvel with this superhero sequel that enlists the superstar power of cinema god Helen Mirren to conquer the charts.