Miley Cyrus accepts the "Best Pop Solo Performance" Award for "Flowers" from Mariah Carey at the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus accepts the "Best Pop Solo Performance" Award for "Flowers" from Mariah Carey at the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her recent Grammy win, slamming the academy for the amount of time it’s taken them to acknowledge her career.

Sitting down with W magazine, the 31-year-old musician spoke candidly about her Record of the Year win in February, admitting it was her “first time actually being taken seriously” at the Grammy Awards during her two-decade-long career.

“No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?” She told the magazine.

Miley Cyrus performs during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February. Photo / AP

She added: “I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f**k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f**k was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

Cyrus - daughter of Billy Ray and Tiff Cyrus - has been a notable figure for more of her life than not, after launching into the entertainment industry with her Disney show Hannah Montana.

In the years since, the popstar has released eight studio albums, including Meet Miley Cyrus in 2007 which featured two top 10 singles, See You Again and 7 Things.

Elsewhere, her 2009 single Party in the USA has become one of the best-selling singles of all time and has been certified platinum 13 times by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Cyrus’ more recent work includes her Grammy-nominated album Endless Summer Vacation, of which her Grammy-winning track Flowers was a single.

The song is heavily rumoured to be about her ex-husband and A-lister actor Liam Hemsworth, as it was released on January 13, 2023, the same day as his birthday and includes multiple references to their relationship.

One reference includes the lyric “built a home and watched it burn”, seemingly referring to the former couple’s Malibu home that perished in the 2018 wildfires. Upon the release of the music video, fans speculated a dance move Cyrus performs in the song is one that she did in front of Hemsworth on a red carpet prompting an embarrassed reaction from him.

Flowers saw immediate success, breaking several streaming records as it surpassed one billion streams in 112 days thus becoming the fastest song in Spotify history to do so.

Cyrus caused a stir after winning her Grammy award this year when she made several swerves in her acceptance speech, thanking her team and members of her family but noticeably not her father, Billy Ray, whom she is reportedly estranged from.

She ended her speech by saying: “I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear.”