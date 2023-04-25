Miley Cyrus is now sporting a more natural look. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has the best of both worlds.

The beloved popstar has mostly donned platinum blonde locks for the past decade but it seems she is taking things back to her roots - literally.

While attending The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Cyrus took the stage and fans couldn’t help but notice her natural new look made up of lush brown locks with hints of blonde.

Presenting the Music Stylist of the Year award to her friend, Bradley Kenneth, the star said, “It’s my honour to model his genius”.

“When I look in the mirror and Bradley’s vision is looking back at me, I can’t help but say to myself, ‘B**ch, you look sickening’.” Wearing an all-black outfit complete with a pencil skirt, corset and opera-length gloves, the Flowers singer added, “and this is daily”.

A video of the singer’s new look quickly hit TikTok with one commenter saying, “Miley Cyrus is brunette again, the world has healed”, another commented, “Wow, she looks so dashing,” while a third said, “she’s glowing!”

Someone else pointed out her brown locks feathered with hints of blonde saying, “she really said best of both worlds with that hair”.

Cyrus - daughter of Billy Rae and Tish Cyrus - is no stranger to changing her hairstyle.

In recent years she has had a top layer of platinum blonde over a bottom layer of dark brown, a blonde “modern mullet”, blunt bangs, long natural waves and set fans off in 2019 when she donned a look similar to that of her Disney character, Hannah Montana.

The singer has just released her new album Endless Summer Vacation, her first in three years after Plastic Hearts.

Social media became rife with theories at the start of the year that the song Flowers was a “revenge song” aimed at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Not only was the hit tune released on his birthday but many began pointing out suspected “easter eggs”.

E! News reported at the time of the release that several TikToker’s noticed the song’s chorus appeared to mirror the Bruno Mars song, When I Was Your Man - which Cyrus and Hemsworth danced to at their 2018 wedding.

The star caused a stir in 2019 when she cut her hair into a similar style of her former Disney character, Hannah Montana. Photo / Instagram

Another suspected easter egg came in the form of the lyrics “We were right ‘til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn,” with many fans believing it was a nod to the Malibu home the couple lost in the 2018 California wildfires.

Since their split, Cyrus has gone on to date Australian singer Cody Simpson and more recently, singer Maxi Morando with a source telling E! News the couple are “very serious”.