The star revealed her Hannah Montana schedule and the extreme hours she worked as a teen.

The star revealed her Hannah Montana schedule and the extreme hours she worked as a teen.

Miley Cyrus has opned up about the gruelling work schedule she had as a young teenager when starring as Hannah Montana in the eponymous Disney series.

The former Disney Channel actress, now 30, got candid about her demanding schedule in the recently started TikTok series Used To Be Young.

“5.30am?!” Cyrus exclaimed, reading out the list of engagements she had in just one day. “I’m probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5, 5.30m — hair and makeup in my hotel. 7am — we get picked up. 7.15am — I’m on the news. 7.45am — I have another live interview. 8.15am — another interview. 8.45am — another interview. 9.30am to 11am — meeting with editors, back to the hotel.”

The Wrecking Ball singer continued reading out her packed schedule, detailing several more interviews and photo shoots up until 6.15pm, reports news.com.au.

After her busy Friday, Cyrus then flew back home to continue filming Hannah Montana on Monday.

“I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them. So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation,” she shared.

Someone in the background of the clip could be heard saying, “That truly was the next four years of your life.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the video with words of support for Cyrus.

“That schedule was INSANE for anyone, especially for a kid,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “No wonder she was so DONE when Hannah Montana ended.”

“You really gave up your childhood for us, I’m so glad you’re on [an] endless summer vacation and living life for yourself,” one person gushed.

Miley Cyrus opened up about the gruelling work schedule she had as a young teenager when starring as Hannah Montana.

Last week, Cyrus started the new TikTok series Used To Be Young, in which she shed light on key moments of her childhood in the build up to super-stardom.

In the sixth installment of the series, the singer of The Climb admitted her health took a toll while touring, especially due to the demanding environment of performing on the road.

“The show or the competition may only be a day, and that’s what people don’t really understand about touring. The show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” Cyrus shared on TikTok.

“If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.”

Miley Cyrus performs in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York on her Bangerz tour. Photo / AP

The Flowers singer has not toured since her Bangerz tour in 2014.

Cyrus’ first video showed her explaining what she would speak about in the series to her more than 18 million followers.

“Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley,” she captioned the post.

“My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music and iconic moments that [would] last beyond my lifetime. Decades later, I continue to fulfil my purpose because of the love provided by my fans.”