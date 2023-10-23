Miriama Smith is a celebrated New Zealand actress with over 30 years of experience in a diverse range of on-screen roles. Miriama spent much of her childhood learning dance. Encouraged to model, she found her calling after someone suggested she try acting instead. A couple of advertisements aside, her first dramatic role was as a teenager who leads a friend astray in a 1991 episode of police drama Shark in the Park. Miriama and her career since then have been busy, balancing a long run of screen roles with presenting work, competing on Dancing with the Stars and time on the judging panel for New Zealand's Got Talent. At high school she acted in fantasy series Mirror, Mirror and starred in TV's The Kina Factory. The programme was made as part of an international series in which varied youth encounter environmental problems. Miriama took on further roles while studying sport, fitness and public relations at Waikato University, then at 20 she joined the cast of Shortland Street. She went on to win acting nominations for both 2007 movie We're Here to Help and Margaret Mahy TV fantasy Kaitangata Twitch in 2010. She is currently filming a new mystery drama series for Whakaata Maori, due to be released in 2024. Earlier this year Miriama was on Celebrity Treasure Island, and played the lead in comedy series Rule of Mum. She played a key supporting role, alongside Cliff Curtis and Temueura Morrison, in historical feature drama Ka Whawhai Tonu Mātou, and played a guest role in Irish/NZ co-production The Gone. Previously, Miriama was well-known to Kiwi audiences for her leading role as ruthless CEO "Brady Truebridge" in two seasons of Filthy Rich, and in 2012 Miriama received the award for Best Supporting Actress at the NZ Film & Television Awards for her "chillingly remarkable" portrayal of Delwyn Keefe, the widow of Napier gunman Jan Molennaar, in feature film Siege. Alongside her prolific acting career, Miriama is a trained yoga teacher and independent registered marriage celebrant. She lives in Waihi Beach in New Zealand, and when she's not filming or travelling, cherishes time spent with her son and dog. Video / M9

Actor Miriama Smith hopes to forge new paths for aspiring actors at the second instalment of M9 Aotearoa this year.

M9 will be held at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on November 16. It features nine renowned Māori actors sharing stories to advocate for positive change for Māori within the acting space. It will be a two-hour event of powerful Māori voices who have come together for a very special evening, presenting nine very different stories chosen to inspire, empower and entertain.

Smith (Te Arawa) is known for her acting roles in the 2004 season of Power Rangers, Xena: Warrior Princess and Shortland Street.

The night will bring lots of discussion around a positive shift of Māori within the acting space, she said.

“We are being agents and we are getting our own autonomy in terms of not only acting but directing, writing our stories, telling our stories, and producing our stories. We are all agents of change.

“I think it’s really important that we still maintain our individual personality within that as people and as performers.”

Miriama Smith, Cohen Holloway, Cian Elyse White and Hariata Moriarty at Te Waiiti Marae in a scene from the film Cousins.

Early in her career, Smith took inspiration from “Māori in all spaces that were seen out there in big spaces” including journalists, professors, scientists and linguists.

During this time she remembers “there was this sense that we were being boxed into an idea of being Maori”.

Māori who identified outside this box felt “quite restricted”, whether in aspects of religion, spirituality or sexuality.

M9 is at the Kiri Te Kanawa Centre, November 16.

She said actors can have “imposter syndrome” because the industry can be quite competitive.

Questions like “Am I good enough? Am I Māori enough? Where do I stand in my Māoritanga, in my professional life? Am I skilled enough as an actor?” are some of the real worries actors face, she said.

It doesn’t matter what stage of your career you are at: “Finding where you stand in the world and just kind of really either making decisions that work for you … can be very draining.”

It is important to lean on those around you, as it can feel lonely at times, Smith said.

“We forget that they’re actually a real person with fears and challenges and triumphs and normal things that everyone else is facing.”

Talking about oneself on stage can be an unnerving experience for the actor, Smith said.

Adding that actors have the ability to hide behind a character or wardrobe.

“To strip that bare can feel quite naked up there,” Smith said.

On the night she hopes others can come away inspired from her kōrero, with “a few toolkits” to get them on the way to a sustainable acting career.

Smith said if she could give her younger self one piece of advice, it would be to always ask questions.

Miriama Smith is one of nine speakers at M9 on November 16.

“I would probably ask more questions to more people because there’s lots of people in the industry that want to help you.

“Never be too proud to ask for help and never be too stubborn to receive it.”

Smith looks forward to reconnecting with her fellow acting friends and hearing their take on positive change within the acting industry.

The full lineup for the M9 event is Te Kohe Tuhaka (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), Miriama Smith (Te Arawa), Ben Mitchell (Tainui, Ngaati Maahanga), Miriama McDowell (Ngāti Hine), Kura Forrester (Ngāti Porou), Ngahuia Piripi (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi), Awhina-Rose Ashby (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Edmund Eramiha (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tawake Ki Te Wāo Kū, Ngāti Hine), and Julian Arahanga (Ngāti Rangi, Te Āti Haunui-ā-Pāpārangi).

M9 is on November 16 from 8.30pm at the Aotea Centre, Auckland. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.