Nasturtiums are an easy flower to grow and you can eat both the flowers and the leaves.

If you’re buying edible flowers, make sure they’re specifically labelled for culinary use, as flowers from florists or garden centres may have been treated with chemicals. Alternatively, you can grow your own edible flowers at home, ensuring they’re pesticide-free.

How to use edible flowers

Edible flowers are as versatile as they are beautiful. Their subtle flavours and visual appeal make them an excellent addition to a variety of dishes. Here are some easy ways to incorporate edible flowers into your cooking:

Salads : Add a handful of pansies, nasturtiums or borage flowers to your spring salads for a burst of colour and flavour. Pair them with leafy greens, avocado and a light vinaigrette to let the flowers shine.

: Add a handful of pansies, nasturtiums or borage flowers to your spring salads for a burst of colour and flavour. Pair them with leafy greens, avocado and a light vinaigrette to let the flowers shine. Baked goods : Edible flowers are stunning when used to decorate cakes, biscuits or tarts. Lavender, rose petals and violets can be sprinkled on top of baked goods, or you can press flowers into the dough before baking for a rustic look.

: Edible flowers are stunning when used to decorate cakes, biscuits or tarts. Lavender, rose petals and violets can be sprinkled on top of baked goods, or you can press flowers into the dough before baking for a rustic look. Cocktails and drinks : Flowers like borage, lavender and rose can be frozen into ice cubes for a fancy touch at your next spring gathering. You can also use floral syrups or infused spirits to create unique cocktails.

: Flowers like borage, lavender and rose can be frozen into ice cubes for a fancy touch at your next spring gathering. You can also use floral syrups or infused spirits to create unique cocktails. Desserts: Flowers such as hibiscus or roses are ideal for adding a floral note to desserts like panna cotta, ice cream or sorbets. You can also candy the petals by dipping them in sugar for an elegant garnish.

Edible flowers can really brighten up a bowl of salad greens.

Cooking tips

When cooking with edible flowers, it’s best to add them at the end of the preparation process. Heat can cause the flowers to wilt and lose their vibrant colour, so use them as a final touch just before serving. For example, if you’re adding flowers to a pasta dish, sprinkle them on top after the pasta has been plated.

It’s also important to clean the flowers gently before using them. Rinse them in cool water and pat dry with a paper towel, taking care not to bruise the petals. For the freshest flavour, use the flowers as soon as possible after picking or buying them.

For a show-stopping spring dessert, try this limoncello strawberries with lavender shortbread recipe. The floral aroma of lavender pairs beautifully with the buttery richness of the biscuits, making them a perfect afternoon treat.

Or, brighten up your next cocktail or mocktail with Warren Elwin’s pretty lime ice. Speaking of pretty, check out Kathy Paterson’s sponge cake with dried apricot puree, whipped cream and edible flowers recipe.

