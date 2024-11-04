Baklava with pistachios and orange blossom syrup. Photo / Babiche Martens
They’re spring’s prettiest ingredient – here’s how to cook with them.
Spring brings with it an abundance of fresh produce, but one ingredient that’s particularly eye-catching this season is edible flowers. These vibrant, delicate blooms aren’t just a garnish – they can add subtle flavours, texture and a pop of colour to both sweet and savoury dishes. From salads to desserts, edible flowers are the perfect way to elevate your springtime cooking. Here’s everything you need to know about using edible flowers in your kitchen.
Choosing the right flowers
Not all flowers are safe to eat, so it’s important to know which ones are edible and how to source them properly. Some common edible flowers include:
Pansies: Mild in flavour with a slight grassy taste, pansies are ideal for both sweet and savoury dishes.
Nasturtiums: These flowers have a peppery bite, similar to watercress, and work well in salads or as a garnish on seafood.
Borage: With a cucumber-like flavour, borage flowers are great in cocktails, salads or sprinkled over fruit dishes.
Lavender: Known for its strong floral scent, lavender is best used in moderation in desserts or infused into syrups for cocktails.
Calendula: Often called “poor man’s saffron”, calendula petals can be used to add colour and a slightly tangy taste to salads or rice dishes.
If you’re buying edible flowers, make sure they’re specifically labelled for culinary use, as flowers from florists or garden centres may have been treated with chemicals. Alternatively, you can grow your own edible flowers at home, ensuring they’re pesticide-free.
How to use edible flowers
Edible flowers are as versatile as they are beautiful. Their subtle flavours and visual appeal make them an excellent addition to a variety of dishes. Here are some easy ways to incorporate edible flowers into your cooking:
Salads: Add a handful of pansies, nasturtiums or borage flowers to your spring salads for a burst of colour and flavour. Pair them with leafy greens, avocado and a light vinaigrette to let the flowers shine.
Baked goods: Edible flowers are stunning when used to decorate cakes, biscuits or tarts. Lavender, rose petals and violets can be sprinkled on top of baked goods, or you can press flowers into the dough before baking for a rustic look.
Cocktails and drinks: Flowers like borage, lavender and rose can be frozen into ice cubes for a fancy touch at your next spring gathering. You can also use floral syrups or infused spirits to create unique cocktails.
Desserts: Flowers such as hibiscus or roses are ideal for adding a floral note to desserts like panna cotta, ice cream or sorbets. You can also candy the petals by dipping them in sugar for an elegant garnish.
Cooking tips
When cooking with edible flowers, it’s best to add them at the end of the preparation process. Heat can cause the flowers to wilt and lose their vibrant colour, so use them as a final touch just before serving. For example, if you’re adding flowers to a pasta dish, sprinkle them on top after the pasta has been plated.
It’s also important to clean the flowers gently before using them. Rinse them in cool water and pat dry with a paper towel, taking care not to bruise the petals. For the freshest flavour, use the flowers as soon as possible after picking or buying them.