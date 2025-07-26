In 2022, demand surged in the lead-up to Christmas, and shops struggled to keep up with sales. A year later, Consumer NZ released a detailed buying guide to help shoppers compare the swelling number of models on the market, including larger, oven-style versions big enough to cook a roast chicken.

Fast-forward to now, and the trend hasn’t fizzled. If anything, it’s evolved.

What we’re cooking now

On TikTok, a search for “air fryer baked oats” returns thousands of short videos featuring ramekins of mashed banana, oats, milk and baking powder, cooked at 180C until puffed and golden. The result is somewhere between a muffin and porridge – a warm breakfast for one with minimal mess. Chocolate chips, peanut butter and berries are popular additions.

Other recipes trending this winter include molten chocolate cakes, croissant bakes, cheesy breakfast wraps and stuffed capsicums. On the savoury side, creators are showing off 15-minute pork roasts, skin-crackling chicken thighs, and air-fried gnocchi with crispy edges.

Reddit threads and Facebook groups devoted to air fryer cooking are full of creative ideas, from drying orange slices to reviving day-old pizza and finishing off sourdough loaves. Whether it all tastes as good as it looks is another matter, but for many, the joy is in the trying.

More than just convenience

Part of the air fryer’s success lies in how it aligns with how many people now cook: often solo or in small households, and without the time or inclination to use a full-sized oven. It heats quickly, cooks quickly and doesn’t leave a sink full of dishes in its wake.

Independent tests from UK-based consumer groups show that air fryers can use less than half the electricity of a conventional electric oven when preparing small to medium meals. As energy costs rise, that efficiency can make a noticeable difference to household bills.

Air fryer ownership has risen sharply in Australia and New Zealand since 2020, driven by consumers prioritising speed, cost-effectiveness and healthier cooking methods. That shift is visible in local food media and retail recipe collections, where air fryer instructions now sit comfortably alongside oven and stovetop methods.

From nuggets to lava cakes

While early air fryer content focused on simple swaps – think nuggets, wedges and spring rolls – the new wave is more ambitious. Some creators are tackling pavlovas and bread puddings, while others use the appliance to streamline traditional favourites: shepherd’s pie with a mashed kumara topping, or roast vegetables done in half the usual time.

Of course, it has its limits. The air fryer isn’t a magic wand. Large casseroles and liquid-based recipes are still better suited to a conventional oven or slow cooker. And some of the more elaborate desserts, such as lava cakes in silicone moulds, can be fiddly and prone to failure.

'Frying' without oil was the air fryer's biggest pull for those looking to limit fat in their diets. Photo / 123RF

But for everyday use, especially in winter, the appliance has become an unlikely hero. It suits a generation of cooks who want fast results, low energy use and fewer dishes – and it taps into the quiet satisfaction of producing something hot and crispy with just the push of a button.

An air fryer is no longer a novelty; it’s shorthand for a practical, flexible, and modern approach to home cooking. As winter settles in, more New Zealanders are reaching for theirs not just for after-school snacks or reheating pizza, but for solo breakfasts, weeknight roasts, and the kind of crispy, warming dinners that keep power bills down and satisfaction levels up.

And while the internet may still have a few unhinged hacks left to share (air-fried scrambled eggs, anyone?), most people are sticking to what the appliance does best: fast, hot food with minimal mess.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients and what toppings to choose for different crackers.