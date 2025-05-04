“It’s every size family, every ethnicity and age – it has increased across the board.”

Howan said the Whangārei branch recently boosted its food allocation to allow 80 households per week through its Aubrey St social supermarket.

He said the appointments, which allow families to choose food they need off the shelves, booked out.

“The fact is the price of everything, food included, has increased at a rate considerably higher than people’s incomes have increased,” Howan said.

“If the Government could do something about pricing or about income ... whether it’s an ability to raise incomes or lower prices, certainly the pressure on everybody now would come off.”

Consumer NZ has repeatedly called for stronger regulation of supermarket pricing.

The organisation’s latest NZ Grocery Survey, carried out in mid-April, revealed a “strong public appetite” for government action to improve access to affordable food.

The survey revealed the growing impact of rising prices on households as 30% of people needed help to get food from foodbanks, friends, family or Work and Income over the past year.

“New Zealanders are struggling to access quality food at affordable prices, and they’re not seeing meaningful change at the checkout,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

The survey found people have low confidence in the Government’s efforts to keep food affordable despite promises to tackle the cost of living.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said in March the Government would consider a possible break-up of New Zealand‘s supermarket duopoly in an effort to boost competition.

Bald Angels Charitable Trust founder Therese Wickbom said the charity had received more referrals for support, particularly for food parcels.

“They’re [families] quite literally going without.

“We need to be doing a lot better to ensure people can eat, feed, and clothe their children, and I see that not happening and getting exponentially worse over the last 12 months.”

Wickbom urged the Government to “wake up”.

“Take the blinkers off and look at how people are trying to survive and failing because of the food prices, the cost of living, the lack of jobs ... it’s a systemic failure.”

Kaitāia Family Budgeting Services financial mentor Susana Filimalo said food prices were one of the biggest issues whānau dealt with, along with high rents.

“The income doesn’t cover the cost of living, and they sometimes put food before the rent.

“The cost of living is high, and our people are struggling to manage.”

Filimalo said the budgeting service gets lots of referrals for food parcels, particularly during school holidays.

“When it’s school holidays, whānau have kids in the house and they come in for food parcels because they can’t afford the cost of food.”

Duffy said consumers were turning to cost-saving strategies, such as shopping around and buying in bulk, to deal with growing pressure on household budgets.

“We are hearing loud and clear that shoppers feel unsupported and are losing trust – not just in supermarkets, but in the laws and systems that are meant to protect them.

“To restore confidence, we need tougher regulation and greater enforcement to tackle pricing practices and market power in New Zealand‘s grocery sector.”

Financial mentor Susana Filimalo’s tips for shopping on a tight budget.

Grow your own vegetables.

Buy what is on special rather than what you might prefer.

Don’t go shopping when you’re hungry.

Set a “treat day” once a month for food treats, so you’re not wasting money on expensive takeaways.

Prioritise food and cook at home.

Ensure you have the basics in the pantry, like flour and rice.

