Slow-cooking secrets: How to master flavourful meals with ease

First, a clarification. The terms “slow cooker” and “crockpot” are often used interchangeably. Technically, “Crockpot” is a brand name for one of the original slow cookers invented in the 1970s. These days, however, most slow cookers share the same essential design: a removable ceramic or porcelain insert housed in a metal casing with a heating element.

Low and slow equals tender and delicious.

The principle is simple. Food cooks over several hours at a low, consistent temperature. Slow cookers are particularly suited to busy lives: throw in the ingredients in the morning, set the timer, and come home to a ready-made meal.

The main slow-cooking methods

Slow cooker

The electric slow cooker is the most hands-off method. It excels with soups, stews, curries and pulled meats. Some models allow you to sear directly in the cooking insert, although basic ones require any browning to be done beforehand on the stove.

Advantages:

Extremely convenient – can be left unattended.

Energy efficient compared to oven cooking – ideal for batch cooking and freezing leftovers.

Disadvantages:

Can produce watery sauces if not adjusted for condensation.

Less caramelisation and depth compared to oven methods.

Photo / Melanie Jenkins, Flash Studios

Try: Vanya Insull’s oven-baked five spice pork belly

Crockpot (branded slow cooker)

While fundamentally the same as other slow cookers, Crockpot models often come with more advanced settings such as programmable timers or multi-cooking functions, like sauté and steam options.

Advantages:

Versatile models can replace multiple appliances.

Programmable features provide more control.

Disadvantages:

More expensive than basic slow cookers.

Learning curve with additional features.

Cast iron casserole in the oven

This is Vanya’s go-to for building deep, concentrated flavour. Heavy cast iron dishes distribute heat evenly, allowing food to braise gently. Sauces thicken naturally through evaporation.

Advantages:

Superior flavour development through reduction.

Excellent for rich, hearty dishes like ragù or brisket.

Disadvantages:

Higher energy use over long periods.

Requires a little more monitoring than an electric slow cooker.

Stovetop simmering

An older but still valuable method. Here, a pot simmers very gently on the hob for several hours. It allows for easy adjustments throughout the cooking process.

Advantages:

Flexible – easy to taste and tweak seasoning.

Can be faster than other slow-cooking methods if needed.

Disadvantages:

Needs occasional attention to avoid sticking or burning.

Harder to maintain an even, low temperature without careful management.

People love the 'set and forget' aspect of a slow cooker but a stovetop slow cook will allow easier tweaking of flavours.

Tips and tricks for slow-cooking success

With a little knowledge, slow cooking can become one of the most effortless ways to cook. Here are a few expert strategies to get the most out of every method.

Use the right cut

Tougher cuts of meat such as brisket, chuck, lamb shoulder or pork collar are ideal. Their connective tissue breaks down over time, becoming meltingly tender and full of flavour.

Do not overfill

Slow cookers work best when filled halfway to two-thirds full. Overcrowding leads to uneven cooking and less reduction of sauces.

Build layers of flavour

Although Vanya recommends trying easy “set and forget” recipes first, searing meat and sautéing aromatics beforehand can dramatically boost the final result.

Be careful with liquid

Slow cookers do not allow for much evaporation. Reduce the amount of broth or water in a slow cooker recipe compared to an oven or stovetop version. If a dish looks too wet towards the end of cooking, remove the lid and cook on high for the last 30 minutes.

Use herbs wisely

Fresh herbs tend to lose their vibrancy during long cooking. Add hardy herbs like rosemary and thyme at the beginning but reserve delicate ones like parsley and basil for garnish.

Finish with texture and acidity

A squeeze of lemon, splash of vinegar or scattering of crunchy toppings can lift a rich, slow-cooked dish beautifully.

Batch cook and freeze

Vanya points out that slow cookers are ideal for large batches. Meals like pulled pork, Mexican beef or Asian-style braises can be divided into portions and frozen, ready for fast midweek dinners. “Then you can portion up leftovers and pop them in the freezer for another easy meal with baked potatoes, pasta, rice, tacos etc,” she says.

Slow and steady wins the race

For Vanya, the magic of slow cooking lies in its flexibility. “Try some easy recipes where you can just put everything into the slow cooker at once, set and forget,” she advises. Beginners need not worry about mastering elaborate techniques straight away.

Once the basics are mastered, slow cooking offers endless possibilities – a way to coax out incredible flavours with minimal stress, letting time do most of the work. Whether you opt for a sleek new multi-cooker or a sturdy old casserole dish, the slow road is often the most rewarding one to dinner.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients and what toppings to choose for different crackers.