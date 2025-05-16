Slow-cooking secrets: How to master flavourful meals with ease

Angela Casley's slow-cooked lamb with fennel will fill the house with heady aromas. Picture / Babiche Martens
There is something deeply satisfying about the slow-cooking process. Whether it is a stew that simmers gently on the stove or a casserole baked low and slow in the oven, slow-cooked meals have an unrivalled depth of flavour and tenderness. According to cookbook author and food creator Vanya Insull of VJ Cooks, the key to unlocking this richness often lies in simplicity. Her favoured method?
“Mine would definitely be a cast iron casserole dish in the oven, cooked low and slow,” she says. “This is because it creates so much flavour and also reduces the sauce at the same time.”
Her favourite slow-cooked meal is her BBQ Beef Brisket, from her new cookbook Everyday Comfort Food. “It’s slow cooked then finished off under the grill to caramelise the sauce.”
Today, slow cooking can mean many things – not just a traditional pot bubbling away on the stove. Each method has its own advantages and disadvantages, and knowing how to use them can transform even the most basic ingredients into something spectacular.
Slow cookers and crockpots: is there a difference?
First, a clarification. The terms “slow cooker” and “crockpot” are often used interchangeably. Technically, “Crockpot” is a brand name for one of the original slow cookers invented in the 1970s. These days, however, most slow cookers share the same essential design: a removable ceramic or porcelain insert housed in a metal casing with a heating element.
The principle is simple. Food cooks over several hours at a low, consistent temperature. Slow cookers are particularly suited to busy lives: throw in the ingredients in the morning, set the timer, and come home to a ready-made meal.
The main slow-cooking methods
Slow cooker
The electric slow cooker is the most hands-off method. It excels with soups, stews, curries and pulled meats. Some models allow you to sear directly in the cooking insert, although basic ones require any browning to be done beforehand on the stove.
Slow cookers do not allow for much evaporation. Reduce the amount of broth or water in a slow cooker recipe compared to an oven or stovetop version. If a dish looks too wet towards the end of cooking, remove the lid and cook on high for the last 30 minutes.
Use herbs wisely
Fresh herbs tend to lose their vibrancy during long cooking. Add hardy herbs like rosemary and thyme at the beginning but reserve delicate ones like parsley and basil for garnish.
Finish with texture and acidity
A squeeze of lemon, splash of vinegar or scattering of crunchy toppings can lift a rich, slow-cooked dish beautifully.
Vanya points out that slow cookers are ideal for large batches. Meals like pulled pork, Mexican beef or Asian-style braises can be divided into portions and frozen, ready for fast midweek dinners. “Then you can portion up leftovers and pop them in the freezer for another easy meal with baked potatoes, pasta, rice, tacos etc,” she says.
Slow and steady wins the race
For Vanya, the magic of slow cooking lies in its flexibility. “Try some easy recipes where you can just put everything into the slow cooker at once, set and forget,” she advises. Beginners need not worry about mastering elaborate techniques straight away.
Once the basics are mastered, slow cooking offers endless possibilities – a way to coax out incredible flavours with minimal stress, letting time do most of the work. Whether you opt for a sleek new multi-cooker or a sturdy old casserole dish, the slow road is often the most rewarding one to dinner.