Baking and dessert highlights include recipes for banana bread and Snickers cheesecake.

Originally from Rotorua, Insull lives in Taupō with her husband Mike and sons Archie, 11, and Henry, 8.

Taupō author Vanya Insull has released her third cookbook. Photo / Supplied

She grew up on the Agrodome farm as her father, Paul Bowen, was a former co-owner of the farm-themed park.

Her first job was bringing lambs on stage.

Insull will host her Rotorua book tour event at the Agrodome on April 10, including a “behind-the-scenes” peek at how a cookbook comes together, a talk about how she got into food blogging, and sharing some childhood photos.

“I worked there and just spent my whole childhood there, so it’s quite funny coming back.”

Insull was also hosting an event at Tauranga’s Historic Village on April 9.

Vanya Insull pictured as a child with her father Paul Bowen at the Agrodome in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

How it started

Insull first started posting recipes online in 2016 when she was on maternity leave.

The former magazine designer and her family had moved from Auckland to Taupō where there were “no magazine jobs”.

She made a Facebook page called VJ Cooks and started sharing videos, some of which went viral.

Insull made weekly videos, and it grew from there.

She started getting some sponsored posts and built a website.

Taupō author Vanya Insull is going on a book tour to Tauranga and Rotorua to celebrate her latest book. Photo / Supplied

Insull approached a publisher a few years ago because followers were asking when she was going to release a cookbook.

After the first book sold “really well”, she was signed up for two more.

“Even though some of the recipes they’ve seen before, they love having it in a book so they don’t have to go online to find them.”

Insull said she had 208,000 followers on Instagram, 340,000 on Facebook, and more than 100,000 on TikTok.

She also had a meal planning app, and a team of five part-time contractors.

Insull said she did sponsored posts and was a Countdown ambassador for about four years.

“Now it’s like a big empire.”

The brand ambassador for Kura Kai – a charity founded by Pāpāmoa resident Makaia Carr in 2020 which provides meals to whānau in need – recently cooked at her former school, Western Heights High School.

“They fill freezers and then people can take meals home if they need it for their whānau,” Insull said.

“It’s quite nice now that I’ve built this following to give back a little bit.”

Tickets for Insull’s book tour can be purchased on her website.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.