Prince William and Prince Harry have had an estranged relationship in recent years. Photo / AP

Earlier this month, news of Omid Scobie - a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - releasing his second book, Endgame made headlines.

The 42-year-old author will set his sights on the state of the British monarchy and with it, a scathing attack on the Royal family calling Prince William “power hungry” and King Charles “unpopular”, according to the Daily Mail.

At the time, a source told the publication the book is “bad, very bad” but admitted that unless there are “charges of racism” - such as naming the royal who Meghan claims questioned what colour skin their then-unborn son Archie would have, then it is “unlikely” royal aides will comment on the contents of the book.

While the original release date is set for November 28, People magazine has been privy to an exclusive look at some chapters revealing a multitude of claims – including stating Harry is “completely by himself”.

Here is everything we’ve learned from the book so far:

Harry ‘completely by himself’ amid Queen’s death

Prince Harry seen with head in hands after the death of the Queen announced https://t.co/CoObKSwrUJ pic.twitter.com/Hbpy86Ibn9 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 8, 2022

Prior to his and Meghan Markle’s royal resignation in 2020, the Duke of Sussex was infamously close with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but when it came to her passing on September 8 last year, the prince was reportedly kept in the dark about her health in her final hours.

Despite he and Meghan being in the UK for a series of engagements at the same time doctors advised the 96-year-old monarch to rest, the Sussexes reportedly had no idea Buckingham Palace was preparing for the Queen’s final hours.

The morning after the palace’s announcement that the Queen had been told to rest, Harry reportedly received a call from an unknown number. Scobie claimed the prince would often ignore these types of calls, however, Meghan urged him to answer it.

Scobie claims the call was from Charles who informed his son that he and Camilla were rushing to the Queen’s bedside in Balmoral and that Harry should make his way to Scotland “immediately”. The then King in waiting informed his youngest son that Prince William was working on a travel plan but Scobie alleges that when Harry contacted his brother, he received radio silence in return.

It was alleged, that palace aides informed Harry that William was travelling to Scotland with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, but Harry was unable to get a hold of anyone to organise to go with them. “It was upsetting to witness,” said a source close to the Sussexes. “[Harry] was completely by himself on this.”

Despite there being room on the plane, Harry was supposedly left to “fend for himself”, and another source claimed “William ignored him,” said a family source. “He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.”

Aftermath of Queen’s death

From left: Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Viscount James Severn and Peter Phillips attend the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren around the coffin, as it lies in state. Photo / AP

Upon arriving in Balmoral, Princess Anne reportedly warmly met her nephew and led him to his recently passed grandmother where he quietly paid his respects.

In relation to the palaver of releasing news of the Queen’s death to the world before Harry found out, a source told UK media at the time Harry was told by Charles but Scobie claims that was said just to save face.

The truth, according to sources who spoke to Scobie, was that Harry’s private jet landed and after turning on his phone, he received a text from Meghan urging him to call ASAP followed by a breaking news alert via the BBC News app with the announcement of the Queen’s death.

“Harry was crushed,” a friend of the duke told Scobie. “His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world. They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all.”

Following the news, Harry allegedly did not see Charles, Camilla or William before they left for Birkhall, where they shared an intimate dinner - one he was reportedly not invited to. The book also claimed Harry received no offer to return to London with William or other family members in the morning (claiming all of his texts, including a thoughtful message about the loss of their grandmother, continued to be ignored), resulting in Harry booking his own British Airways ticket on the first available departing flight.

The state of Harry and William’s relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry remain estranged. Photo / AP

In January, Prince Harry released his memoir, Spare. It was full of bombshell accusations including an alleged physical fight with William. Following the release of the book, Scobie claims “absolutely nothing has changed” between the estranged brothers and if anything, the hurt and anger have now “hardened into something colder and more immovable: indifference”.

Scobie claims heir-to-the-throne William has prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy over his brother even alleging the Prince has secretly cooperated with the UK press to undermine his brother - Kensington Palace did not respond to People magazine’s request for comment about this allegation,

In regards to how William feels about the release of Spare, a source close to the prince allegedly told Scobie, “There’s a huge amount of anger there. He feels betrayed and sad about the situation. But he also doesn’t agree with the things his brother feels he has done. He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.”

That version countered a Spencer family source, who simply said, “Harry, being a man who has stepped outside of the institution and sees things in a different light. They will never see eye to eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides ... that won’t change.”

Scobie added, “In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the Crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”

Hope for Charles and Harry

Sources claim there is a "willingness" between King Charles III and Prince Harry. Photo / AP

While Scobie says, “there’s no going back” for the brothers and their relationship is “damaged beyond repair” it appears to be a different story for the Prince and his father.

“A striking difference between Charles and William when it comes to their relationships with Harry is there is still a warmth with Harry and Charles,” says Scobie. “With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is.”

“He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk, it is often [Harry] reaching out. And I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children [Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2], although they’re not directly to him,” adds the author. “So there is a willingness there.”

Despite this alleged revelation, Harry did not attend Charles’ 75th birthday party this week with conflicting reports about whether or not the Prince even received an invitation. However, it’s reported he and Meghan did call the King to wish him a happy birthday yesterday.

Acceptance

Prince Harry, centre, speaks with Anne, the Princess Royal in Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Photo / AP

In May, as the world watched on, Harry flew to the UK for his father’s coronation. Despite making a brief visit totalling just 28 hours The Telegraph reported at the time, Scobie says it wasn’t something the Prince was going to miss.

Travelling without his wife and two children, Harry allegedly attended the historical event because “it was the right thing”. Seen talking to family members including Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, reports claim the Prince only left so suddenly as not to miss the celebration of his son Archie’s “low-key” fourth birthday.

Scobie’s book seemingly reiterates there was no ill intention behind the fly-in fly-out visit, claiming Harry has “accepted” things the way they are.

“Though he hasn’t found closure with his family, he’s accepted that things are unlikely to change, particularly with his brother — who refuses to even properly talk with him,” a source told Scobie. Harry reportedly later explained to a friend, “I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point?”

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.



