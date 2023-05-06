Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry appeared to be a very happy man as he travelled to Heathrow Airport immediately after King Charles’ coronation, skipping the balcony appearance.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex was captured grinning as he was picked up by a car from Westminster Abbey after the service on Saturday and went straight to Heathrow to return to California, ultimately missing out on the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance and flypast.

According to The Sun, Harry’s car was seen being escorted by a police motorcade in the direction of the airport. He was then taken into the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5 where he travelled on a commercial flight back to America.

Prince Harry grins at Heathrow as he jets to LA an hour after coronation https://t.co/Of9YmXzNtL pic.twitter.com/MQioTyi3Gh — The Sun (@TheSun) May 6, 2023

The Prince’s urgency to return home is reportedly so he doesn’t miss the celebration of his son Archie’s “low-key” fourth birthday.

Speaking to People magazine, a source said, “It’s going to be a low-key party at home. They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

Archie is big brother to sister Princess Lilibet, 23, months, and the insider said: “They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He’s such a sweet boy. When she’s not around, he asks, ‘Where’s Lili?’”

Meghan, 41, decided not to travel to the UK with Harry, 38, for his father’s big day and insiders have explained that their relationship with the royals is still complicated.

The source said: “Things are strained,” adding, “Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support. There’s always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?”

Britain's Prince Harry, right, Princess Beatrice, left, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

The news comes after Harry was seen reuniting with the Royal family for the first time since the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare. Arriving at Westminster Abbey with Princess Beatrice’s husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Harry was later seen seated next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, a few rows behind his brother Prince William.

A source said: “There were discussions that the seating could be arranged on line of succession but that would have put fifth-in-line Harry front and centre, and with William and Kate.

“Instead the decision was working royals only at the front and work back from there.”

The royal was widely expected to leave London as soon as possible after the ceremony, in order to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday with his wife Duchess Meghan and their daughter Lillibet in California.

According to a lipreader consulted by Hello magazine, Harry told Brooksbank during the coronation service, “I will be straight to the airport.”

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported the prince had no contact with Prince William before, during or after the ceremony with an insider telling People Magazine last month, “I don’t think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald