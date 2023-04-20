From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK for the King’s coronation but royal insiders have claimed the decision has done little to heal the riff within the royal family.

While reports of “peace talks” between Prince Harry and King Charles made headlines earlier this week, sources have claimed Harry and Prince William are yet to speak.

“Things are strained,” the insider told People magazine, revealing that there has been no communication between the brothers in light of Harry’s decision to attend the monumental event.

“I don’t think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated.”

Recent reports suggest there will be no time for the brothers to talk after the coronation either as Harry is rushing back home to California just a few hours after the crowning to be with his family - who will be celebrating his son, Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry and Meghan reunited with William and Kate at the Queen's funeral in September. Photo / AP

The brothers have reportedly been struggling with a strained relationship since Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties in 2020. Things between then reportedly hit a boiling point again once Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare in January this year.

Writing about an alleged fight between the two, Harry used the book to recall how William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” with the conversation leading to an alleged altercation between the two.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” Harry wrote in the book.

The Sunday Times reported the extract in the book left the future heir “burning with anger”. However, he refused to retaliate.

A source told the paper, “[William] won’t retaliate, he never would, because he’s dignified and unbelievably loyal, one friend said.

“It’s cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches. He’s keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country.”