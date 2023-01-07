King Charles III's coronation will take place in May. Photo / AP

Prince Harry is paying a costly price for his brutal honesty after extracts of his memoir, Spare, were leaked this week.

The Sunday Times has reported following the release of shocking extracts from Harry’s memoir this week, King Charles has had him written out of his coronation script.

Scheduled for May, the news outlet claimed Charles will omit Harry from proceedings at the upcoming coronation adding “as things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service.”

After speaking to a source, the paper’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, tweeted, “Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role.”

I can also reveal that Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role. — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) January 7, 2023

Daily Mail reports both Buckingham Palace and the Duke of Sussex’s representatives are yet to release a statement regarding the news.

It comes after friends of the Prince of Wales told the Sunday Times that the eldest of the two brothers is “burning with anger” but also feels a sense of relief after parts of the book were released.

The source also noted it’s unlikely the Prince will ever reveal his true feelings himself as he is too “dignified”.

“[William] won’t retaliate, he never would, because he’s dignified and unbelievably loyal,’ one friend said.

“It’s cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches. He’s keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country.”

Sources claim Charles believes he and Harry will reconcile one day. Photo / WireImage

A second source told the paper, “He’s anxious and he’s sad - he’s concentrating on his wife and his children... He’s handling it so well on the outside, inside he’s burning.”

Meanwhile, sources told The Telegraph that the King has not given up hope of reconciling with his estranged son.

Regardless of Harry’s sensational allegations about the Royal family, sources claim Charles fully believes his will one day be reunited with the Californian-based royal and they will move forward and repair their relationship.

The source said Charles sees reconciliation as the “only way out of this mess” and even though it will be difficult he is of the belief that it’s the only way to avoid “open warfare” in the years to come.

“What father does not forgive their son?” the source said.

This claim contradicts Harry’s who told ITV this week that his family had “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”