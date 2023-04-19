Prince Harry will reportedly miss a “key coronation event” as he rushes home to be with his wife Meghan and their children. Photo / Getty Images

It has been reported that Prince Harry will miss a “key coronation event” on account of jetting back to California to be with his wife and kids, according to The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he will be attending the main event on May 6. However, the prince is rushing back home just a few hours after the crowning of his father, King Charles.

As a result, Prince Harry will miss the much-anticipated coronation concert, which is scheduled for May 7.

The show’s star-studded line-up includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That. However, Harry is giving the event a miss in order to return to Montecito as quickly as possible to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Palace has already confirmed that Meghan Markle will not be in attendance on May 6. The Sussexes’ close friend Omid Scobie revealed that the coronation falling on Archie’s birthday “played a factor” for the Duchess to stay at home.

It is also believed that Harry will be making a “fairly quick” trip to the UK, attending only the coronation service itself.

The coronation falls on Prince Harry's son's fourth birthday. Photo / Netflix

The coronation concert will be attended by roughly 20,000 members of the UK public and will be live-streamed on BBC 1 and Radio 2.

Huge television screens will be put up in 57 locations across the UK, which - according to the Department of Media, Culture and Sport - will allow 100,000 people to watch the entertainment spectacle in their own villages.

Insiders close to Prince Harry have revealed to The Mirror that he will not be visiting any of the charities he is patron of during his trip to London, however he is planning on coming back in the summer.

Harry will be in attendance on May 6, however Meghan Markle will be staying in California with their children. Photo / AP

A close source said: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit.

“Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”

The confirmation of the Prince’s attendance comes after weeks of uncertainty, having missed the original RSVP deadline set for the event.

It has also been revealed by The Sun on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex and his feather had a heart-to-heart chat via phone call prior to the decision being made.

In other royal news, the public was shocked to hear that Sarah ‘Fergie” Ferguson - Prince Andrew’s ex-wife - did not receive an invitation to the coronation.

The ex-royal recently broke her silence following her coronation snub to support a Motor Neuron Disease charity fundraiser.

Sarah Ferguson has been left off of the invite list for the coronation on May 6. Photo / Getty Images

The Sussexes’ representatives have been contacted for comment.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.