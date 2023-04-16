The ex-wife of Prince Andrew reportedly won't have a seat at the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation guest list is reportedly slimmed down and it was revealed last week that Sarah Ferguson – Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, has not made the cut.

Daily Mail has reported the 63-year-old Duchess of York has been snubbed from the coronation guest list despite the fact that her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are expected to attend.

Speaking to the UK news outlet, royal experts have speculated the King’s decision not to invite Fergie to the historic event is in part due to her status as a former royal as well as Charles seeing her as an “embarrassment” to the family.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Tom Bower said the Duchess had chosen to exclude herself because of her previous “conduct” and insisted that her presence at the coronation would “provoke critical comment which Charles doesn’t need”.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also weighed in on the matter, praising Charles for his “extremely wise” decision to exclude her. The expert said while speaking to Mail Online she is and has been an “embarrassment to the Royal Family for many years”.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Photo / Getty Images

“The decision not to invite Sarah Ferguson is extremely wise and to be welcomed. She has been an embarrassment to the Royal Family for many years.

“Time and again she gives embarrassing interviews, there seems no end to it.” He said adding, “There are times when a dignified silence is required which she seems incapable of.”

Fergie has had many moments over the years that have come as an embarrassment to the Royal family including being caught in compromising positions with her financial adviser John Bryan during a holiday in St Tropez.

Another frowned-upon moment came in 2010 when she apologised after being secretly recorded offering to sell access to Prince Andrew in exchange for GPB£500,000 (NZ$1m).

It comes after a friend of the Duchess spoke to the Independent claiming Fergie has been “hugely supportive” of the King and Queen Consort Camilla.

They added that while she doesn’t want to day to become about her “she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there”.

Fergie and the late Queen were known to have had a close relationship and were often seen taking walks together at Windsor Park. When Elizabeth passed away, Fergie and Andrew took in her corgis.

Fergie attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September at Westminster Abbey last year but was not invited to the 30-person funeral for Prince Philip in April 2021.