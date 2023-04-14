Sarah Ferguson won't be making an appearance at King Charles' coronation. Photo / AP

Sarah Ferguson says she has no hard feelings towards King Charles for leaving her off the coronation invite list.

Fergie, 63, was snubbed from the guest list for the ceremony on May 6, despite the fact that she still lives with her royal ex-husband Prince Andrew, reports the New York Post.

But now she’s declared “you can’t have it both ways”, referencing her divorce from the Duke of York, and has revealed her plans to watch the coronation with the late Queen’s beloved corgis.

Sarah Ferguson looks after the late Queen's beloved corgis Fergus and Muick. Photo / @sarahferguson15

Ferguson appeared on UK TV show Loose Women to promote her romance novel A Most Intriguing Lady and told the hosts she will watch the proceedings with corgis Muick and Fergus.

“I personally will be having a little tea and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting,” she said.

“That’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy.”

Fergie admitted that she never “expected” to get an invite to the royal ceremony.

“You can’t have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this … ' [You’re in] or you’re out,” the mother of two noted.

“I think it’s really great to be supportive, big time.”

Instead, the Duchess of York will pack some sandwiches and bunting and take her beloved dogs to a retirement home on the day.

She will, however, meet with members of the royal family for a private party on the evening of May 6, Hello! magazine reports.

Fergie’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will attend the coronation alongside Prince Andrew.

The Yorks married in 1986 and split in 1992, officially divorcing in 1996 as Fergie’s place in the royal family became a sore point following several scandals.

The Independent reported earlier this week that the Duchess wants the day to focus on the new king and his wife Camilla.

“She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her,” a source close to her told the outlet.

“The whole day is about the new king and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there.”

News of Ferguson’s coronation snub came the day after it was confirmed that Prince Harry would travel to the UK for the event - without Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with the couple’s children Lilibet and Archie, whose fourth birthday falls on May 6.