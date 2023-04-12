Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids Archie and Lilibet. Photo / The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle won’t be attending King Charles’ coronation with Prince Harry next month.

Instead, she’ll stay in California with the couple’s two children Archie and Lilibet as the coronation day clashes with their son’s fourth birthday on May 6 - something organisers must have realised when planning the celebrations.

The Sussexes’ friend and biographer Omid Scobie confirmed that the milestone “played a factor in the couple’s decision”, adding that it would be a “fairly quick trip to the UK” for Prince Harry, who only plans to attend the coronation ceremony itself.

BREAKING: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023

It left Harry and Meghan faced with the decision whether to mark their father’s accession to the throne, or their son’s birthday - raising questions over whether the choice of date for the coronation was intentional.

So, how will Meghan celebrate her eldest child’s birthday at home? If past celebrations are anything to go by, it’s likely to be a low-key affair at home, with cake, games, guests from among their friends and family, and a charitable gesture in Archie’s honour.

When he turned 1, Meghan shared a video of herself reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to Archie, as part of a fundraising campaign for Save The Children.

A source told People that she also made him a strawberry and cream smash cake, while Harry put up balloons and decorations as they created a “really simple but joyous” celebration at home.

Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland celebrate Archie's birthday. Photo / Netflix

The couple’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, gives a glimpse into Archie’s first birthday celebrations.

As for their second child Lilibet, her first birthday was marked at the couple’s former home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, amid their visit to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. It was reported that Zara and Mike Tindall were among the guests, but Prince William, Princess Kate and their children were away in Wales at the time.

The family celebrated with cake, party games, balloons and a picnic, while little Lilibet was gifted a pink VW Beetle ride-on car and the Sussexes called on their supporters to donate to charity to mark the occasion. It’s rumoured King Charles gifted her a swing, after one of the Sussexes’ aides was spotted unloading it from their private jet when they returned to California.

Lilibet celebrated her first birthday while visiting the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Misan Harriman

After today’s announcement, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline that the Sussexes’ decision was “probably an ideal compromise”.

He added that after the release of Harry’s book Spare and the couple’s Netflix series, a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family is “highly unlikely”.

“It’s obvious ... that the Sussexes’ rift with the royal family is very serious.”

Another source told the outlet that the royals will be “relieved” that Meghan won’t attend the coronation.

“It would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate.”

The couple’s decision comes 10 days after the RSVP date of April 3, as officials were left in limbo over whether to add them into plans for seating, transport and security.

It’s brought weeks of speculation over the Sussexes’ attendance at the coronation to an end, with Buckingham Palace confirming the news in a statement today.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement read.

The couple’s charitable foundation issued a nearly identical statement to the Press Association News Agency confirming Harry’s attendance.



