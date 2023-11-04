Omid Scobie's upcoming book labels Prince William 'power-hungry'. Photo / AP

Omid Scobie - a a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - is set to release his second book, Endgame and with it, a scathing attack on the Royal family calling Prince William “power hungry” and King Charles “unpopular”.

Daily Mail has reported the 42-year-old author, who released his bestselling book Finding Freedom in 2020, is returning with yet another book this time presenting what he claims is an “investigation” into the current state of the British monarchy.

In a description on Amazon, the book claims to be “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy – an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family”.

The book reportedly takes aim at the Royal family after their 'betrayal' of Prince Harry. Photo / AP

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, a source revealed the book is “bad, very bad” and while they admit it is “unlikely” Royal aides will comment on the contents of the book, “if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted.”

The source’s comments are assumably in relation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan claimed an unnamed member of the family questioned what colour skin their then-unborn son Archie would have.

While it has never been revealed which royal allegedly made the comment, there has been large speculation it was King Charles who made the comment to Queen Camilla over breakfast.

Another source has explosively claimed the book could be set to name the person who allegedly made the comments, “The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell. Some are even speculating it may name the person who questioned what colour Archie’s skin would be.

“Everyone knows Omid is the Sussexes’ unofficial mouthpiece, so it’s fair to say there will be a huge deal of interest in this book on both sides of the Atlantic,” the American publishing source told the UK news outlet.

It has been previously claimed King Charles allegedly made the comment about Archie's skin colour to his wife, Queen Camilla. Photo / AP

Endgame, subtitled, Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, was originally due to be released to the public in August, however it was changed to November 28 due to events surrounding the coronation.

While it is unclear if the couple has any involvement in Scobie’s upcoming book, it comes after the former Suits actress was forced to admit under oath in the High Court that she had authorised an aide to secretly brief Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand on his first book despite previously denying any co-operation.

Publishing house HarperCollins has also weighed in on what Royal fans can expect from the book stating it will “have the world talking”, while Scobie himself claims it will include moments the monarchy should be “ashamed of.”