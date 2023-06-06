Prince Archie with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and August Brooksbank with his brother Ernest.

Prince Archie with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and August Brooksbank with his brother Ernest.

Fans of the royal family are mind-blown over a photo of Princess Eugenie’s oldest son August after spotting the similarities between him and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

Eugenie took to Instagram this week to announce the birth of her second son with husband Jack Brooksbank. Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born on May 30, reports the Daily Mail.

She shared sweet photos of her sons, with one snap of August watching his new little brother sleep in his basket, captioned, “Augie is loving being a big brother already”.

But countless fans were distracted by the older Brooksbank boy’s striking similarities to another young royal, with some commenting that he is Prince Archie’s “twin”.

“It’s incredible how much Archie and August are similar! How cute are these two little cousins,” one commented.

“August and Archie are twins,” another chimed in, with a third adding, “Windsor genes are strong. August does look just like Archie!”

“Congratulations to Eugenie and Jack on the birth of her son Ernest. Is it just me or does the photo of Eugenie’s son August look identical to the photo we have been getting shown of Archie?” one pointed out, referring to a family photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children.

Others confessed they “wouldn’t know the difference” between the pair.

Buckingham Palace released a photo of Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the second son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

“We’ve not seen much of either, and the little I’ve seen, I think they look similar,” one noted.

Harry and Eugenie are known to be close friends as well as cousins, and their children are likely to follow in their footsteps, having spent time together.

Eugenie and Jack are known to have travelled to California to visit Harry and Meghan over the years.

Prince Andrew’s daughter welcomed her second son at Portland Hospital in London, where August was also born.

His name is a tribute to Jack’s father George, who died in 2021, and Sarah Ferguson’s father Major Ronald Ferguson.

Eugenie revealed his name is also a nod to his great-great-great-grandfather George V, who had the middle name Ernest.

Ernest is 13th in line to the throne, leaving his great-uncle Prince Edward in 14th place.

Buckingham Palace earlier this week said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.”

Princess Eugenie caught up with her cousin Prince Harry at King Charles' coronation. Photo / Getty Images

But little Ernest will not receive a title, and will not be called His Royal Highness.

He is the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II to be born since her death in September 2022.

Princess Eugenie and her husband have jobs and do not take part in official royal duties - and it’s expected their children will follow in their footsteps.



