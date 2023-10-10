Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared at a mental health summit for parents. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have opened up about their fears for their young children Archie and Lilibet growing up in a world with social media.

The Sussexes appeared on a panel in New York City in an event for their charity Archewell Foundation to mark World Mental Health Day, alongside several parents who had experienced loss in relation to their child’s social media use, reports People.

Harry thanked them for taking part in The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age, which was designed to help parents navigate their children’s social media use and the mental health challenges that can come with it.

Harry, Meghan and their two children at Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Netflix

“I can’t start without thanking all the parents, the mothers and fathers for being with us physically today, but also being on this journey with us for the last year, creating this community of shared experience,” he told onlookers.

“We know it’s not easy for you guys to be here so thank you very much.

“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through.”

Meghan recalled meeting some of the families involved in the panel and hearing their “devastating” stories.

Later on during the panel discussion, she revealed, “Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life - outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” gesturing towards her husband Harry.

“But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet are just 4 and 2 years old, but the Duchess admitted social media does already “worry” her when it comes to their future.

“But I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit.

“Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all just want to feel safe. I’m confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together.”