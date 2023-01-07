Harry has revealed what he said when he arrived at Elizabeth's deathbed at Balmoral. Photo / Getty Images

In a leaked extract from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, he has revealed his final words to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Noting in the book - that is due to be released in New Zealand next week - Harry said he arrived at Balmoral to see the late Queen mere hours after she passed but that didn’t stop him from whispering some final words in her ear.

New York Post has reported Harry writes in the book that he whispered to Her Majesty he “hoped she would be happy” and that she would be with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had died a year prior at age 99.

The Prince goes on to say he respectfully told Elizabeth he “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end,” referencing multiple events she attended in her final months.

The late monarch - who died at 96 years old last September - was seen completing royal duties two days before her death when she meet with the UK’s then-Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

She also partook in multiple events at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and a handful of events after.

After saying his emotional goodbyes to his beloved grandmother, the Duke of Sussex writes that he exited her room at Balmoral in Scotland and immediately called his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple were in Germany at the time of Queen Elizabeth’s death on a tour promoting the Invictus Games.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

Upon hearing how sick his grandmother was, Harry rushed to be with her however reports after her death revealed he was too late to see her before she passed away.

Following the Queen’s death, Harry and Meghan reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales for a walkabout outside of Windsor.

It was the first time the four had been publicly seen together since the Californian-based royals made the decision to resign from royal duties in 2020 and portrayed a glimmer of hope that the two brothers may be able to reconcile at a later date.

Since the funeral, Harry and Meghan have released multiple interviews, their bombshell Netflix series and soon, Harry’s memoir with royal sources claiming William will never fully be able to forgive his brother.