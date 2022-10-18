Prince William and Prince Harry at the Queen's funeral. Photo / AP

A royal author has made a bold claim about the future of the relationship between Prince William and Harry.

Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, recently told US Weekly the Prince of Wales “can’t completely forgive” his younger brother for “what he’s done”.

She went on to cite the reason for the bold claim comes down to the Duke of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020. Nicholl said the decision had a “huge impact” on William and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, which is yet to be resolved.

“It was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.

“It had a huge impact on him, on [Princess] Catherine, on their young family.” She added: “It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.

“I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother. And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down. I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his family, to his grandmother.”

Nicholl is no stranger to making bold claims about the royal family. Just last month, she said the late Queen Elizabeth had given up on bringing the two brothers together and was “exhausted by it all”.

During an episode of GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, Nicholl said, “She [Her Majesty] realised there was nothing more she could do to forge a reconciliation between William and Harry,” she said.

“It is terribly sad that the twilight years of her reign, when she should have been enjoying her time, spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren was really marred by this awful family rift, which, let’s be honest, doesn’t look like it’s got any chance of being healed.”