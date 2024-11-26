If you’re concerned about pesticide residues but still want to use the peels, consider sourcing organic vegetables or ensuring they are thoroughly cleaned. This way, you can confidently enjoy the benefits of repurposing vegetable scraps while maintaining food safety.

Make pesto using broccoli stalks

Pesto is typically made from fresh basil, but did you know you can create a delicious version using vegetable scraps? Broccoli stalks, often discarded, can be transformed into a flavour-packed pesto that pairs beautifully with pasta, grains or as a spread for sandwiches. Simply chop the stalks into smaller pieces, blend them with garlic, nuts olive oil, and a sprinkle of cheese if desired. This versatile sauce adds a nutritious twist to your meals while ensuring no part of the vegetable goes to waste.

Create crisp garnishes from potato peels

Potato peels are often discarded without a second thought, but they can be transformed into crunchy garnishes that elevate your dishes. After thoroughly washing your potatoes, toss the peels with a little olive oil and seasoning, then bake until golden and crispy. These delicious snacks can be used to top soups, salads, or even served as a side, adding a satisfying crunch and flavour. Not only do you reduce waste, but you also create a unique addition to your meals.

Vegetable chips are a creative snack

While you’re already using potato peels, consider applying the same technique to other vegetables. Carrot tops can also be seasoned and baked to create healthy vegetable chips. These feathery, leafy greens provide a slightly peppery taste that enhances the flavour of your dishes and also make for a great pesto ingredient. While not all supermarket carrots come with their greens, they can sometimes be found at farmer’s markets or as part of homegrown produce.

Another underappreciated vegetable scrap is beet tops. These leafy greens, often discarded when preparing beets, are packed with nutrients and can be sautéed, added to salads or blended into smoothies. They can also be used to create a vibrant green pesto, similar to that made with carrot tops, giving you another way to use what might otherwise go to waste.

Make flavourful broth from scraps

One of the easiest and most rewarding ways to use vegetable scraps is by making broth. Instead of tossing out onion skins, carrot tops and celery leaves, collect them in a bag in your freezer. When you’re ready, simmer these scraps with water, a few herbs, and seasoning to create a rich, flavourful broth. Onion and onion skins, carrots and carrot tops, celery and celery leaves, garlic skins and herb stems are all good choices. And thyme, bay leaves and peppercorns add depth.

Avoid potatoes, which can create a cloudy broth and an undesirable texture. And be aware that beets or brassicas (like cabbage) can overpower the broth’s flavour. Always ensure your scraps are fresh and free from any signs of decay.

This base can be used for soups, stews and risottos, infusing your dishes with depth while saving money on store-bought options. Not only does this method reduce waste, but it also allows you to customise the flavours according to the scraps you have on hand.

Vege scraps can be turned into a delicious broth to be used for stews, sauces and gravies.

Homemade stock cubes are a cost-effective alternative

Another innovative way to use vegetable scraps is by making your own stock cubes. Collect your vegetable scraps and blend them with salt and herbs to create a concentrated paste. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze for future use. When you need a quick boost of flavour, pop a cube into your soups, stews or sauces.

By carefully selecting the vegetable scraps you use, much as the same as for a broth, you can create stock cubes that enhance your dishes without unwanted flavours.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to make the perfect risotto, the secret to cooking dried beans and choosing the right pasta.