- The average Kiwi household wastes 12.2% of the food it buys each week.
- New Zealand wasted an estimated $3.2 billion of food last year.
- Everything from shopping to storage can impact how much goes in your bin.
Food waste is a growing issue in New Zealand, with households throwing away a staggering amount of edible food every year. Not only is this a waste of money, it also contributes to the environmental impact of wasted resources. The good news is reducing food waste at home is easier than you might think. By getting smarter with your shopping, storage and meal planning, you can make the most of every ingredient and even get creative with your leftovers.
Smart shopping
Reducing food waste starts before you even get home – in the supermarket. One of the most effective ways to minimise waste is planning your meals and making a shopping list. This way, you’ll only buy what you need, and you’re less likely to throw away unused items at the end of the week.
It’s also a good idea to avoid the temptation of bulk buys unless you know you can use or store the food properly. While buying in bulk can save money, it’s only beneficial if the food isn’t going to spoil before you get to use it. Stick to fresh produce in smaller quantities and stock up on long-lasting pantry staples like rice, lentils and canned goods.