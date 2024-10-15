Advertisement
Cut down on food waste at home with these simple tips

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Can you cut back on food waste before you get to the compost bin?

  • The average Kiwi household wastes 12.2% of the food it buys each week.
  • New Zealand wasted an estimated $3.2 billion of food last year.
  • Everything from shopping to storage can impact how much goes in your bin.

Food waste is a growing issue in New Zealand, with households throwing away a staggering amount of edible food every year. Not only is this a waste of money, it also contributes to the environmental impact of wasted resources. The good news is reducing food waste at home is easier than you might think. By getting smarter with your shopping, storage and meal planning, you can make the most of every ingredient and even get creative with your leftovers.

Smart shopping

Reducing food waste starts before you even get home – in the supermarket. One of the most effective ways to minimise waste is planning your meals and making a shopping list. This way, you’ll only buy what you need, and you’re less likely to throw away unused items at the end of the week.

It’s also a good idea to avoid the temptation of bulk buys unless you know you can use or store the food properly. While buying in bulk can save money, it’s only beneficial if the food isn’t going to spoil before you get to use it. Stick to fresh produce in smaller quantities and stock up on long-lasting pantry staples like rice, lentils and canned goods.

Storage matters

Storing food correctly can significantly extend its shelf life. Fruits and vegetables often spoil quickly because they’re stored improperly. For example, leafy greens last longer when wrapped in a paper towel and stored in an airtight container. Meanwhile, potatoes and onions should be kept in a cool, dark place – but never together, as they can make each other spoil faster.

Another tip is to move older ingredients to the front of your fridge or pantry so they get used first. This simple habit, known as Fifo (first in, first out), ensures nothing gets forgotten at the back of the fridge.

Freezing is your friend when it comes to extending the life of food. Freeze leftovers, ripe fruit for smoothies, or bread that won’t be used right away. Many foods can be frozen and defrosted later with no loss of quality.

Creative ways to use leftovers

When it comes to food waste, leftovers are often overlooked. Instead of tossing out small amounts of food, think of them as building blocks for another meal. For example, leftover roast vegetables can be added to soups or tossed with pasta for a quick dinner. Stale bread can be turned into croutons or a classic bread pudding.

Even vegetable scraps have value. Keep a container in your freezer for vegetable peels, onion skins and herb stems, and use them to make a flavourful home-made stock. You’ll get extra use out of ingredients that would otherwise end up in the bin.

For a delicious way to reduce waste, try a leftover roast vegetable frittata. It’s an easy, versatile dish that works with whatever vegetables you have on hand, making it perfect for a midweek meal. Michael Meredith’s version is particularly tasty.

Another great option is bread pudding, which turns stale bread into a comforting dessert. You can add any fruit or spices you like to customise it, like this chocolate variation.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to keep your herbs and bread fresh, and which fruit and vegetables last the longest?

