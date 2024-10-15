READ: Do spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry?

Storage matters

Storing food correctly can significantly extend its shelf life. Fruits and vegetables often spoil quickly because they’re stored improperly. For example, leafy greens last longer when wrapped in a paper towel and stored in an airtight container. Meanwhile, potatoes and onions should be kept in a cool, dark place – but never together, as they can make each other spoil faster.

Another tip is to move older ingredients to the front of your fridge or pantry so they get used first. This simple habit, known as Fifo (first in, first out), ensures nothing gets forgotten at the back of the fridge.

Freezing is your friend when it comes to extending the life of food. Freeze leftovers, ripe fruit for smoothies, or bread that won’t be used right away. Many foods can be frozen and defrosted later with no loss of quality.

Creative ways to use leftovers

When it comes to food waste, leftovers are often overlooked. Instead of tossing out small amounts of food, think of them as building blocks for another meal. For example, leftover roast vegetables can be added to soups or tossed with pasta for a quick dinner. Stale bread can be turned into croutons or a classic bread pudding.

Even vegetable scraps have value. Keep a container in your freezer for vegetable peels, onion skins and herb stems, and use them to make a flavourful home-made stock. You’ll get extra use out of ingredients that would otherwise end up in the bin.

For a delicious way to reduce waste, try a leftover roast vegetable frittata. It’s an easy, versatile dish that works with whatever vegetables you have on hand, making it perfect for a midweek meal. Michael Meredith’s version is particularly tasty.

Another great option is bread pudding, which turns stale bread into a comforting dessert. You can add any fruit or spices you like to customise it, like this chocolate variation.

