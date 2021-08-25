Covid 19: Oatmeal, choc cookies and more lockdown snacks you need right now

Choose between choc chips or raisins to add to these cookies or, add both. Photo / NZH

My youngest child asks for "cookies" every time he comes over to me, rubbing his belly and telling me he is "hungry". So today I decided to oblige him. I love the texture of oats in cookies, so that was a given in this batch, then I found some walnuts in the cupboard and it started coming together. I have one raisin-loving child and one not so keen on them, so I split the batter after I added the oats and made half with raisins and half with chocolate chips. I've also pulled together some other snack ideas that will make lockdown seem a little less gloomy and monotonous.

Chewy choc, oatmeal and walnut cookies

Cooking with the kids is a good way to break up the monotony of the day. Photo / NZH

You will need

:

150g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

3/4 cup soft brown sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp salt

2 1/3 cups organic rolled oats

1 cup chocolate chips (or raisins)

½ cup roughly chopped walnuts

These biscuits don't spread much so make the spoonfuls generous. Photo / NZH

Directions

Heat oven to 180C or 160C fan forced and line three large baking trays with baking paper. Using your trusty stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar until fluffy and smooth. Add the egg and vanilla extract and beat until smooth. Sift in the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt into the bowl and gently mix until incorporated. Add the rolled oats, walnuts and chocolate chips or raisins and stir to combine, or split the batter in half and make some with chocolate and some with raisins. Scoop tablespoons of mixture onto lined baking trays and flatten a little with your fingers. Bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes, or until pale golden for chewier cookies or, if you prefer them crunchy bake them for an extra 5-10 minutes.

