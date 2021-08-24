Nicola Alpe: How to avoid Zoom fatigue when working from home

It's important to stick to boundaries between your work and social life while working from home. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Introverts and those of you who don't like your colleagues rejoice, we are working from home again.

WFH is hard. I did it when I was younger. I didn't have any passion for my job and as such I watched a lot of TV, knew everything there was to know about that particular season of Big Brother, and really got to know my way around the internet. I love my own company and silence, but by no means am I an introvert and I relish exchanging energy with other people.

Covid has brought new collective thoughts and feelings into our zeitgeist. We wish we had purchased shares in Zoom, Netflix or Pfizer circa October 2019 and we are full of conflicting emotions about WFH. We love no commute and we can wear trackpants to meetings, but there is little to no distinction between your work and home lives, so many hours are spent in Zoom meetings and family catch-ups, and your workplace may insist on keeping team morale high at all costs.

Whilst important to keep staff motivated and engaged right now, expectations need to be kept in check about what is expected from staff especially off the clock. Employees are juggling WFH, life, family they miss or who may depend on them, and kids learning at home. Many are working late because someone's forgotten their login, or they've had to break to google tips on long division during the day. How can workplaces keep morale high while respecting boundaries?

Socialise on the company clock

Consider keeping work socialising and team building to work hours. More than ever, people should turn off the computer at the end of the day to clear their heads. You may get more support if you knock off earlier, have your work fun, and then people can turn their attention to what they need to fill their cups right now once the work day is over, or they can tend to others who need their attention.

Think outside the bottle

Raising morale can be done in ways other than staring at a screen with a glass of wine in hand and "touch up my appearance" set to medium - high. Ideas like online bingo, mahjong or an online cooking class all build morale and minimise awkward barriers to participation.

Even social Zooms need a leader

You know how well meetings work when someone leads them? That's the case when a group gathers online too, especially if it's colleagues and not friends. If you have a large workforce keep online gatherings to departments or small groups. The aforementioned activities work well and having someone in charge to keep it moving and flowing helps avoid awkward pauses and everyone then talking over each other.

Stick to the time limit

In a truly altruistic show, Zoom did away with their 40-minute limit but if you are planning a work gathering, set a time limit. It's only fair and means no one has to cut into Deborah from logistics' passionate monologue about her sourdough starter enhancing her latest banana bread to excuse themselves.

Above all, be mindful that people are spending all day online, then Zooming grandparents and family members they can't see, checking up on relatives and friends. The amount of time we are in face-to-face calls can be overwhelming. People may not want to participate in drinks with the team but that doesn't mean they don't like their job or their colleagues. It may mean they simply don't have the bandwidth, and that applies to introverts and extroverts alike.