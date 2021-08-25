Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Kiwis in lockdown Googling bird feeders, baking

What are Kiwis Googling this lockdown? Photo / Supplied

It's day eight of lockdown and so far tuning into the 1pm update has been peak entertainment for most New Zealanders.

I've unloaded the dishwasher for what feels like the millionth time, reached the bottom of the washing pile, and the most exciting thing I've done today - hold onto your hat kids, it's a crazy one - was walking about the block in the opposite direction to what I usually would.

Riveting stuff, isn't it?

The boredom is real and while a lot of us are now at the point where we are staring at the wall for entertainment, others are turning to Google and making searches that prove only a Tiger King 2.0 series can pull us out of the mind-numbing trenches.

Thankfully, our friends at Google saw our search history and thought, Kiwis, you need some entertainment, and have listed the country's top searched and trending searches over the past week.

Lordy, you will not be disappointed.

Broken down into different sections, top or most searched are the queries that rank highest by search volume for a given timeframe and location, while trending queries are the search terms that had the highest spike in traffic over a given time period as compared with the previous equivalent period.

To kick us off, "liquor delivery" has been a breakout search for the past week. And what pairs perfectly with a good beer? A pie. Which is why I assume "bakeries open level 4" also made it high up the list.

It's all about balance baby.

While we are on the topic of food, pancakes and pizza dough are two of the most searched recipes. In a level 4 lockdown, it's not unusual to feel like you're eating your way through the days but don't feel bad, we all need comfort and, honestly, nothing provides better comfort than pancakes and homemade pizza. Great choice New Zealand.

If you're isolating with someone who identifies as an "active" relaxer, you won't be surprised by the next trending Google search.

Somewhere along the line, Covid lockdown translated to "time for home improvement" which is why "chainsaw rental", "how to build a deck", and "is Mitre 10 open" made the list. I couldn't help but laugh. Drinking, cooking and building stuff with the help of Mitre 10 is a perfect summary of a Kiwi and I can just imagine all the sad faces when they read Mitre 10 is open but only for essential items.

Sorry, the deck staining will have to wait until post lockdown.

"Cards against humanity online" is another top search by New Zealanders, it's good to see that even in uncertain times where some of us may be experiencing anxiety, we are still trying to make light of the situation and have as much fun as possible.

"DIY facemask" came out on top in the DIY section but it's "DIY bird feeder" that I have decided to crown as the most wholesome search. It makes my heart swell three sizes imagining all the Kiwi lads and lasses outbuilding little bird feeders. Oh so cute. There is hope for humanity yet.

Bored this lockdown? Make your own bird feeder. Photo / Getty Images

And finally, if you have made your way through our list of TV show recommendations, Google searches have revealed "Sweet Girl" and "The Spy Next Door" have been popular entertainment choices for Kiwis.

Here is the full list of New Zealand Google top searches and trends for the past week:

Trends on delivery & food

• Liquor delivery

• Alcohol delivery Auckland and alcohol delivery Christchurch

• Lockdown loaf

• Bakeries open level 4 and are bakeries open in level 4

• Meat delivery Auckland

• Focaccia recipe

• Cinnamon rolls

• Bread maker

• Pizza dough recipe

• Bread recipe nz

Top recipe searches

• Pancake recipe

• Pizza dough recipe

• Scones recipe

• Brownie recipe

• Apple crumble recipe

Trends on home improvement, projects, hobbies

• Is Mitre 10 open

• Mask pattern

• Are laundromats open in level 4

• Homemade paint

• Chainsaw rental

• Cards against humanity online

Top DIY searches

• DIY face mask

• DIY facemask pattern

• How to build a deck nz

• DIY bird feeder

• DIY desk

Trends on TV and Movies

• Sweet Girl

• The Spy Next Door

• Birdsong

• Homefront movie

• Nine Perfect Strangers