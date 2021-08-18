Covid 19 coronavirus: What to watch in lockdown - eight of the best shows to binge

Lockdown is upon us, and as much as our options for entertainment are limited it is the perfect excuse to settle down in the evenings and catch up on some of the latest and greatest TV shows, and some you may have missed.
Below are eight binge-worthy options to fill in time and have your whole bubble glued to their streaming services.
The White Lotus
Starring: Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Jake Lacy
Where to watch: Neon
What do you get when you throw a bunch of entitled rich people on tropical island vacation, and a resort manager who stops caring about their holiday? You get Mike White's The White Lotus.
There's an ensemble cast whose behaviour almost resembles the characters on HBO's other show about rich people behaving badly: Succession.
The show builds up to a massive cliffhanger, so avoid trawling social media if you don't want the tense mood ruined.
Devs
Starring: Sonoyo Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Alison Pill, Zach Grenier
Where to watch: Neon
If a tech industry thriller is more your cup of tea, the search for your next binge is over. The protagonist Lily works at a high-profile company in Silicon Valley.
When her boyfriend goes missing under suspicious circumstances, she tries to track down the truth.
Oh, and The Office funny-man Nick Offerman plays a villain if that's a sell.
It's A Sin
Where to watch: TVNZ OnDemand
Starring: Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas
Set during the Aids crisis in 1980s London, It's A Sin is as heartwarming as it is devastating. It's packed with powerful performances and lessons in friendship, family and acceptance.
A warning in advance that it is a tearjerker, but it certainly fits the bill for a show to empty your lockdown emotions with.
The Panthers
Where to watch: TVNZ OnDemand
Starring: Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Frankie Adams, Roy Billing, Beulah Koale, Lealani Siaosi, Jordan Mooney
It's 1974 in New Zealand. Robert Muldoon is Prime Minister, and Pasifika people in Aotearoa are subject to injustices and the infamous dawn raids.
Inspired by the Black Panther movement in the US, 'Ilolahia, a group of young street gangsters and university students founded the Polynesian Panther Party (PPP), with a mission to fight the system and become the history-making revolutionaries that their community so desperately needed.
The first episode of the mini-series is streaming now.
Little Fires Everywhere
Starring: Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Joshua Jackson, Lexi Underwood
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
If there is any role Reese Witherspoon has 100 per cent nailed over the years, it's the character of an unhinged rich white woman.
Little Fires Everywhere is based on the book by Celeste Ng and follows Mia Warren (Washington) who is hired by Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) to help out with her affluent household.
What unfolds is a nail-biting thriller stacked with secrets, themes of parenting, class and racism.
Fleabag
Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
There is no better time than lockdown for some comic relief, and perhaps no show better suited to this than Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag.
If you're one of the many who have already fallen in love with the show's witty adventures of a woman trying desperately to navigate her somewhat disastrous life, no worries, lockdown is a perfect excuse for a re-watch.
My Unorthodox Life
Starring: Julia Haart and her children Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aaron and her second husband Silvio Scaglia Haart
Where to watch: Netflix
This is one of the breakout reality shows of this year, and for good reason. Julia Haart is a former Orthodox Jew who is now the CEO of a modelling agency and fashion company.
Follow Julia's adventures in entrepreneurship as she moves on from her fundamentalist lifestyle. There's plenty of designer fashion, lavish lifestyles throughout the show's eight episodes.
Watch for the intrigue, keep watching for the eventual flash mob.
Loki
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Where to watch: Disney +
Marvel fans will already know the drill and may have binged this as soon as it came out, but if even if you are just dipping your toes into the Marvel cinematic universe it is still worth watching.
Loki (Hiddleston) the iconic Marvel villain has to work with the inter-dimensional time-keeping agency to ensure the universe stays in balance.
The show features great characters, cinematography and music.