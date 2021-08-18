The Crown season 5: First look at Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Dominic West as Charles

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

The first photos of the new Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown have been revealed.

New images of Dominic West, 51, in character as Prince Charles and Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 30, as Diana have been released ahead of the much-anticipated upcoming fifth season of the hit Netflix show.

They are taking over the starring roles from Josh O'Connor, 31, and Emma Corrin, 25, who played the royal couple from the beginning of their disastrous relationship in season 4 and both bagged Emmy nominations and Golden Globes for their performances.

In the newest season of the show, Imelda Staunton, 65, will step into the role of Queen Elizabeth, taking over from previous stars Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, reports the New York Post.

And Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce, 74, will play Prince Charles, previously played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies.

Jonny Lee Miller will join the cast as Prime Minister John Major, whose term overlapped with Diana's death in 1997.

Dominic West plays Prince Charles in season 5. Photo / AP

West and Debicki are set to play the royal couple during the rockiest part of their marriage leading to their divorce in 1996.

Netflix had not officially announced that West would play Prince Charles, now confirmed by the release of the image.

West, who is married, made headlines last year with his rumoured affair with co-star Lily James.

Imelda Staunton takes over as the Queen. Photo / Netflix

The Crown will end after season 6 and will avoid covering the Megxit era, the show's creator Peter Morgan has confirmed.

"I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something," he told the Hollywood Reporter last year.

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix in 2022.