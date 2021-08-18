The Crown season 5: First look at Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Dominic West as Charles

The first photos of the new Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown have been revealed.
New images of Dominic West, 51, in character as Prince Charles and Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 30, as Diana have been released ahead of the much-anticipated upcoming fifth season of the hit Netflix show.
They are taking over the starring roles from Josh O'Connor, 31, and Emma Corrin, 25, who played the royal couple from the beginning of their disastrous relationship in season 4 and both bagged Emmy nominations and Golden Globes for their performances.
Read More
- First look at Imelda Staunton as the Queen in Netflix's The Crown season 5 - NZ Herald
- Prince Andrew to be played by James Murray on The Crown - NZ Herald
- Prince Philip vs Philip of The Crown: Fact and fiction - NZ Herald
- Royal staffer reveals what The Crown got wrong in season 4 - NZ Herald
- The Crown is struggling to cast the role of Prince Andrew in fifth series - NZ Herald
In the newest season of the show, Imelda Staunton, 65, will step into the role of Queen Elizabeth, taking over from previous stars Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, reports the New York Post.
And Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce, 74, will play Prince Charles, previously played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies.
Jonny Lee Miller will join the cast as Prime Minister John Major, whose term overlapped with Diana's death in 1997.
West and Debicki are set to play the royal couple during the rockiest part of their marriage leading to their divorce in 1996.
Netflix had not officially announced that West would play Prince Charles, now confirmed by the release of the image.
West, who is married, made headlines last year with his rumoured affair with co-star Lily James.
The Crown will end after season 6 and will avoid covering the Megxit era, the show's creator Peter Morgan has confirmed.
"I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something," he told the Hollywood Reporter last year.
Season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix in 2022.