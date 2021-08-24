Lockdown baking: Seven must-follow accounts for recipe inspiration

Stuck on lockdown recipe inspiration? Here are some of the best Kiwi Instagram accounts to follow. Photo / @cloudykitchen via Instagram

Stuck on lockdown recipe inspiration? Here are some of the best Kiwi Instagram accounts to follow. Photo / @cloudykitchen via Instagram

New Zealand's lockdown may have hit you in the stomach first. No trips to local cafes, and no takeaways.

Social media accounts are filled with the perfect content to satiate your culinary desires, and we've rounded up seven of our favourites from Kiwi creators.

Our picks will make you want to dust off the apron and get creative in the kitchen, or at the very least provide content to brighten up your daily doom-scrolling.

Here are seven accounts to follow for baking inspiration this lockdown.

CloudyKitchen

With her dreamy recipes and irresistible treats, Erin Clarkson's page will make you want to dedicate your free time to try out her offerings - and genius baking tips. Ever heard of a 'cookie scoot'? It might just level up your cookie baking game.

The New Zealander who recently returned to Aotearoa from New York City is an expert at creating tried and true recipes that taste as good as they look.

Check out her recipe for Pink Iced Buns for the perfect Kiwi bakery nostalgia trip.

Cookoo Sweets

If your favourite treat when you were a kid were the Arnotts iced animal biscuits, this Instagram account will spark the cookie inspiration you didn't know you needed.

The sped-up videos of her icing cookies are some of the most satisfying social media content around.

Kittys_kitchen__

The NZH lifestyle team have already sung our praises for this creator's sweet chilli, ham, and cream cheese scrolls. And the rest of her Instagram page provides a plethora of delicious looking baking finds.

Her no-bake white chocolate and strawberry cheesecake looks like a must-try.

Kitchen_by_matt

He boasts close to 50,000 followers on TikTok, but if you're not quite ready to dive into Gen Z's favourite app, his Instagram is just as impressive.

His "lockdown must try" is an Oreo cheesecake, a dessert that will delight anyone in your lockdown bubble.

Tworawsisters

Rosa and Margo have made a career out of creating plant-based recipes for their loyal audience, and a scroll through their Instagram page provides endless options for lockdown baking.

Their special lockdown treat is a recipe for chocolate fudge self-saucing pudding, a perfect treat for anyone with dietary requirements.

JustamumNZ

Sometimes nothing but the classics will do, and in that case make sure you follow @justamumnz.

Her simple Kiwi staples will be welcome additions during lockdown.

We'll be racing to try her marshmallow fudge slice next.

Hitch.cooks

For the more savoury-inclined, look no further than hitch.cooks for your next kitchen adventure.

The vege and three-cheese quiche looks amazing and is a great one to help ensure we're getting enough vegetables during lockdown.

Simply swipe through whatever takes your fancy for an easy to follow recipe and great visuals of the ingredients required.