ZM's Clint Roberts' Great NZ Choccie Off: KitKat Chunky crowned NZ's favourite chocolate bar

The people have spoken: KitKat Chunky is New Zealand's favourite chocolate bar, beating the Moro bar to take home the title.

When level 4 lockdown hit, ZM's Clint Roberts set out to find the ultimate bar by starting the Great NZ Choccie Off - a competition on his Instagram page pitting Kiwis' favourite chocolate bars against each other for the win.

Now after 460,000 votes, the champion has been crowned.

"After 460,000 individual votes, TV coverage, newspaper articles, absolutely no calories or cavities at all and a week of polling, debating and chocolate-munching, I'm proud to announce the winner of the Great New Zealand Choccie Off is the KitKat Chunky," Roberts announced today.

"Thanks to everyone who got involved. This has been just the right amount of stupid on a pretty serious week in Aotearoa and I appreciate all the passion. And remember - stay home, save lives, eat chocolate."

There were only two rules: the chocolate bar had to be widely available in NZ, and no block chocolates allowed - bars only.

"Treat yo self" favourites like Crunchie, Snickers, Moro Gold, Aero, Milky Bar, Buzz Bar, Pinky and Pixie Caramel bars all lost their head to head battles and were eliminated.

The final battle for the ultimate chocolate bar ended last night at 7pm after running for 24 hours.

"Personally I wanted Peanut Slab to win, but was careful to keep that opinion to myself until it was eliminated in the quarter-finals, so as not to be seen to be influencing the voting," Roberts said.

It's not the first time Roberts has run a competition like this. During last year's level 4 lockdown he ran the Great New Zealand Chippie Off, with salt and vinegar taking out the title, and the Great New Zealand Bikkie Off, with Squiggles voted the winner.

"It seemed timely to bring it back."