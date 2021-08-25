Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Government battles to control outbreak as cases surge

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs / Michael Craig

COVID LATEST

Covid-19 cases are expected to continue climbing this week, as the Government battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Yesterday was a record for new daily cases in this Delta outbreak, with 62 announced, taking the total number of cases in the outbreak to 210.

Modellers, including Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller Professor Shaun Hendy, have expected the cluster to grow to between 200 and 1000 cases.

But director general of health Ashley Bloomfield sounded a note of optimism, noting the increase in numbers should slow.

"The good thing about this is while this is a steady growth, it is not exponential," Bloomfield said. "We do know that our actions to slow and spread the virus will begin to see a slowing of those numbers increasing.

"Indeed, the fact that the rate of increase is not exponential is explicitly because we have alert level 4 in place," Bloomfield said.

Six sub-clusters have emerged in the outbreak.

More than 100 cases are associated with the Samoan Assembly of God church in Māngere, which is the biggest sub-cluster. Bloomfield took aim at racist remarks made to some in the Samoan community, calling them "disappointing and gutless".

The second biggest is the Birkdale flat on Auckland's North Shore, which is linked to some of the earliest cases in the outbreak.

And 14 cases are associated with a Massey household, but the rest of the sub-clusters were fewer than 10 people so Bloomfield would not reveal what they were.

Bloomfield also revealed a positive case in Warkworth, north of Auckland. Wastewater testing had found traces of Covid-19 and the case explained those results, he said.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said a record 80,033 vaccinations were delivered on Tuesday, beating the previous record by more than 16,000 doses.

However, Hipkins sounded a note of caution, saying supply shortages would mean the Government would not maintain that pace of vaccinations.

"We can't sustain 80,000 a day every day between now and the end of September. We would get to the point where we would run out again," Hipkins said.

Hipkins said things get easier in October when about 4 million doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive.

Decisions on alert level changes are scheduled for Friday, for areas outside Auckland, and next Tuesday for Auckland.

The alert level changes for this outbreak are potentially more complicated than at any stage during the pandemic.

The transmissibility of the Delta variant of the virus means loosening up too early means not just a quick move back up the alert level scale, as witnessed earlier this year, it could mean blowing the elimination strategy completely, as seen in New South Wales.

Alert level decisions are complicated by the fact experts say the thing to watch out for isn't the number of cases, but where they come from and if they can be easily linked to existing cases.

This is the difference between an outbreak that has already spread out of control, and one that can be contained.

There are also concerns about what the Government's army of contact tracers - which is growing, but maybe not growing fast enough - know about how the outbreak has grown outside Auckland.

Of the 488 people identified as "close plus" contacts - the closest of all contacts, 374 are in the three Auckland DHBs and 144 are located outside Auckland, mainly in Wellington.

Address information is still under investigation for 72 contacts.

The number of close contacts in the outbreak stood at 22,081 as of 4pm on Wednesday; 14,240 of them have been followed up and are self-isolating.

Of the 22,081 contacts, 64 per cent had been contacted and have reported a negative test.

The Government is facing questions over whether it had been able to scale up its Covid response quick enough to deal with the Delta outbreak.

The Government trained 380 contact tracers on Tuesday, who were brought online from across government. Bloomfield said this would mean more than 1200 contact tracers will be working over the next few days.

The Government is preparing for a surge, and is quickly standing up extra quarantine places.

While the Jet Park facility still has about 70 rooms available, another MIQ hotel is being repurposed to a quarantine-only facility, adding "several hundred" rooms. That is on top of additional capacity being added in Wellington.