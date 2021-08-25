Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Has the Health Ministry's poor Delta preparation left us longer in lockdown?

6 minutes to read
August 25 2021 There are 62 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the total number of cases in the outbreak has now hit 210. There are 12 people in hospital with Covid-19.

August 25 2021 There are 62 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the total number of cases in the outbreak has now hit 210. There are 12 people in hospital with Covid-19.

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION

The Ministry of Health seems to have either underestimated the challenge of a Delta outbreak or overestimated its own ability.

Either way, the crux question remains: will its shortcomings leave any part of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid