Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland school Otahuhu College latest to be linked to outbreak

Otahuhu College has confirmed a person at the school has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google Maps

Otahuhu College has become the 10th Auckland school to be linked to the current Covid-19 Delta outbreak cluster, which has grown to more than 200 cases.

In a post to Facebook, Otahuhu College in Auckland confirmed a person at the school had tested positive for Covid-19.

All students and staff are now being considered as close contacts and must isolate.

"The person was infectious when at school on Monday 16 August and Tuesday 17 August 2021," the post said.

"Aside from visiting a testing facility, you will need to stay at home and self-isolate until 1 September."

Schools linked to the current Delta cluster:

• Avondale College.

• Northcote College.

• Green Bay High School.

• McAuley High School.

• Pukekohe High School.

• Rosebank School.

• Lynfield College.

• Western Springs College.

• Rosmini College (a Filipino night hosted at the school).

Earlier this week Pukekohe High School, Green Bay High School and Western Springs College confirmed Covid cases at their schools.

A student at Green Bay High School and Western Springs College and a staff member at Pukekohe High School and Avondale College tested positive for Covid-19.

Last Friday, De La Salle College in Māngere East and McAuley High School in Otahuhu were confirmed to have students with Covid-19.

There are also multiple cases at two Auckland universities linked to the current Delta outbreak.

A University of Auckland student, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday,attended a ball with about 500 students.

The school is yet to be added to the growing list of locations of interest.

Today, 62 new cases announced by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have brought the total of community cases in the outbreak to 210.