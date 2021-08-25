Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Mike Hosking - When will our Government admit its errors?

5 minutes to read
Speaking on Australian morning news, Australian PM Scott Morrison likens NZ's elimination strategy to living in a cave. Video / Nine Network

Speaking on Australian morning news, Australian PM Scott Morrison likens NZ's elimination strategy to living in a cave. Video / Nine Network

Mike Hosking
By:

Mike Hosking has hosted his number one Breakfast show on Newstalk ZB since 2008. Listen live each weekday from 6am on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

Australian PM Scott Morrison is on to it. Once 70 per cent are vaccinated, he's opting to live with Covid.

Are we living with Covid? Who would know? The Government isn't giving targets. Why

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.