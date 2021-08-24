Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: US cruise ship passenger dies from Covid, testing industry plans

6 minutes to read
The Carnival Vista docked in Galveston, Texas, in May. On a recent sailing, a passenger and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus; the passenger later died. Photo / AP

The Carnival Vista docked in Galveston, Texas, in May. On a recent sailing, a passenger and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus; the passenger later died. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Ceylan Yeginsu

The passenger and 26 crew members aboard the Carnival Vista tested positive for the coronavirus and the passenger later died. The company says its protocols successfully stopped further spread.

As the highly contagious delta variant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.