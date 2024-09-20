Kiwi-born diabetic William "Bill" Swales has had all charges against him struck out by a magistrate. Photo / Seven News
A diabetic driver who passed out from dwindling blood sugar levels and killed five people at a Victoria pub has had all charges against him struck out by a magistrate.
The magistrate criticised prosecutors as he threw out their “weak” case against Kiwi-born William Swale, 66, who ploughed into and killed five people in a beer garden.
All 14 charges against Swale were struck out after a three-day committal hearing in Ballarat Magistrates Court over the deadly November 2023 crash.
He had been facing five charges of culpable driving causing death, two of negligently causing serious injury and seven counts of engaging in reckless conduct by driving a motor vehicle with low blood glucose levels.
His movements were captured on CCTV shortly before the crash.
The type-1 diabetic, who was diagnosed in 1994, suffered a severe hypoglycaemic episode and passed out while driving his white BMW SUV, which then crashed into patrons outside the Royal Daylesford Hotel.
The car mounted a kerb just after 6pm on November 5 and hit the victims, who were sitting in the pub’s beer garden.
Pratibha Sharma, 44, her daughter Anvi, 9, and partner Jatin Kumar, 30, their friend Vivek Bhatia, 38, and his son Vihaan, 11, were all killed, while six others were injured.
”This hearing is not about whether the accused is guilty or not. It does not permit space to talk about any impact on the victims or family, nor can it in any real way reflect the lives of the victims.”
Bailin said those present in court, including family of Swale, had carried themselves “with dignity and decorum that was ... perhaps missing from the bar table”.
Swale, who was previously on bail, walked free from court.