A teenager wearing a shower cap allegedly took a New York subway train for a joyride before crashing it.
The 17-year-old girl is suspected of being one of two people who commandeered the empty train from Briarwood subway station in Queens in the early hours of September 12.
They subsequently crashed into a parked train and fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported following the collision.
The 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, while authorities are still searching for her companion.