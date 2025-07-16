British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to reassert control over the parliamentary Labour Party after rebellious MPs forced the Government into expensive reversals on cuts to disability benefits and winter fuel payments for pensioners in recent weeks. Photo / Getty Images

Four Labour MPs suspended for breaking party discipline following a revolt over welfare cuts

Labour suspended four of its Members of Parliament in Britain for breaking party discipline following a large-scale rebellion over welfare cuts this month.

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell confirmed their suspensions, arguing they were representing their constituents in opposing cuts to disability benefits.

A person familiar with the matter named Chris Hinchliff as the final MP suspended and said all four had the whip suspended for repeated breaches of party discipline.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to reassert control over the parliamentary Labour Party after rebellious MPs forced the Government into expensive reversals on cuts to disability benefits and winter fuel payments for pensioners in recent weeks.

The move by whips, who enforce party discipline, comes after 49 MPs with the ruling party voted against the Government’s welfare bill, even after ministers backed down on the main cost-saving measures to stave off a bigger revolt.