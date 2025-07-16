Advertisement
Lava spews from 2.4km fissure in volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula

A volcano erupted on Wednesday in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest, weather authorities said, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023. Photo / Public Defence Department of the State Police, AFP

A volcano erupted in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest, weather authorities said, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023.

Live video feeds showed lava spewing out of a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office saying that it began just before 4am

