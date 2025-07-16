A volcano erupted on Wednesday in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest, weather authorities said, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023. Photo / Public Defence Department of the State Police, AFP

Lava spews from 2.4km fissure in volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula

A volcano erupted in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest, weather authorities said, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023.

Live video feeds showed lava spewing out of a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office saying that it began just before 4am local time.

The weather agency later reported that the main fissure was estimated to be 2.4km long, and that a second smaller fissure, about 500m long, had opened up nearby.

Because of high levels of gas pollution in the air, residents were advised to stay indoors.

Broadcaster RUV reported that the nearby fishing village of Grindavik had been evacuated, as had the Blue Lagoon, Iceland’s famed tourist spot.