A man convicted of the murder of a store clerk is to be put to death by lethal injection in South Carolina on Friday, one of five executions scheduled to be carried out in the United States over the next week.
Freddie Owens, 46, will be the first inmate executed in South Carolina in 13 years if his last-minute clemency application to Governor Henry McMaster is rejected.
Owens was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murder of Irene Graves, a mother of three, during an armed robbery of a convenience store in Greenville, South Carolina, on Halloween night in 1997.
Surveillance footage played at his trial showed two men wearing masks enter the store around 4am, according to court documents.
Four other executions are scheduled to take place next week - three by lethal injection and one using nitrogen gas.
Travis Mullis, who turns 38 on Friday, is to be put to death by lethal injection in Huntsville, Texas, on Tuesday for stomping his 3-month-old son, Alijah Mullis, to death in 2008.
That same day, Marcellus Williams, 55, is to be executed in Missouri - also by lethal injection - for the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle, a newspaper reporter.
Williams has maintained his innocence and the civil rights group, the NAACP, has urged Governor Michael Parson to stay his execution.
“You have the power to prove that Missouri is better than its ugly history of racism and unspeakable treatment of its black residents,” the NAACP said in a letter to the governor.
“Killing Mr Williams, a black man who was wrongfully convicted of killing a white woman, would amount to a horrible miscarriage of justice and a perpetuation of the worst of Missouri’s past,” it said.
Nitrogen gas
Two executions are scheduled for Thursday - in Alabama and Oklahoma.
Alan Miller, 59, was convicted of shooting three work colleagues to death in Pelham, Alabama, in 1999.
A 2022 attempt to execute Miller by lethal objection was aborted because of difficulty inserting needles into his veins. He is to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask.