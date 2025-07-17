Why is Israel so worried about al-Sharaa and Syria?
There are several reasons.
Although the new regime is not aligned with Iran, it does have an Islamist heritage and Israel has been plagued by Islamist terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah for decades now.
It is also relevant that al-Sharaa’s nom de guerre is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the “Jolani” element of which has long been associated with the Golan Heights, the disputed area of southern Syria and northern Israel that Israel formerly annexed much of in 1981.
There are populist fears in Israel that any former al-Qaeda fighter who comes from that region and carries the name is unlikely to leave it alone forever.
This is one of the reasons Israeli forces have seized a United Nations-patrolled buffer zone on Syrian territory along the border with the Golan Heights and launched air strikes on military sites in Syria.
The geopolitics of a renewed and powerful Syria may also not suit Israel from a military or political perspective.
The new regime there is close to Turkey, a fierce critic of Israel, and to Saudi Arabia which, along with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have become major powers in the region.
A successful Syria could be expected to align itself closely with these emerging blocks, providing economic opportunities for Israel but also real military, economic, and political competition.
Some analysts believe, therefore, that Israel would prefer Syria to remain fragmented.
What’s likely to happen next?
Much will depend on Trump and the US who are said to be angry about Israel opening a new front in Syria.
The US, on which Israel is reliant for air defences and weapons, has the muscle to force an end to the fighting and has said previously it wants to give al-Sharaa and Syria a “a chance to succeed”.
But Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, has proved himself adept at running rings around the US President who is said by John Bolton, his former national security adviser, only to remember what the last person who spoke to him said.