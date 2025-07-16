Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

First the high and then the crash - drug-related distress in Ibiza puts island’s public ambulance service at risk

By Jonathan Wolfe
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Clubgoers at Pacha, a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. Health workers say that drug-related calls from nightclubs in Ibiza, known as a destination for partying, is driving its ambulance services to collapse. Photo / Samuel Aranda, the New York Times

Clubgoers at Pacha, a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. Health workers say that drug-related calls from nightclubs in Ibiza, known as a destination for partying, is driving its ambulance services to collapse. Photo / Samuel Aranda, the New York Times

The emergency calls arrive at all hours, especially in the summer.

Pablo Roig weaves his ambulance through heavy traffic and past crowded beaches.

He arrives at an increasingly familiar scene on Ibiza, Spain’s famed party island: drug-related distress at a nightclub.

“There are days when we’re so busy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save