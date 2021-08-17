Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Can the vaccinated develop long Covid after a breakthrough infection?

6 minutes to read
Can the vaccinated develop so-called long Covid? Photo / AP

Can the vaccinated develop so-called long Covid? Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Tara Parker-Pope

While the vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death, the risk of developing post-Covid health problems after a breakthrough infection isn't known.

While some breakthrough cases among those who are fully vaccinated against

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.