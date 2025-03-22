Breaking up with beauty clutter: The case for a less-is-more routine

If this sounds familiar (don’t worry, I’m guilty too), you probably have an overflowing drawer of half-used bottles, many of them nearing their expiring dates.

Have we all just taken this beauty thing a bit far? Don’t get me wrong, as a beauty writer, I love nothing more than trying the latest products and using my skin as a guinea pig for a new serum or three, but in truth, your skin really doesn’t need 12 different steps to function.

So what happens when you strip it all back? When you trade an intensive, costly routine for something more streamlined, intentional, and even joyful?

Step one: The great declutter

Minimalism begins with an honest assessment: What do you actually use? What do you actually love?

If there’s a product you’ve owned for over a year and have only touched once, it’s probably not the game-changer you thought it would be. It’s not you by the way, it’s the marketing.

Start small and pull everything out onto the bench. If it smells weird, if the texture has changed, if you have no idea why you bought it in the first place, let it go.

If you own multiple versions of the same product, pick the one you actually reach for and discard the rest or give it to someone else to try.

Then, and this is important: Resist the urge to immediately replace everything you’ve just tossed.

The goal is not to purge so you can shop again. The goal is to free yourself from the tyranny of choice at 7am when all you really need is a moisturiser that doesn’t make you break out.

Step two: Building a capsule routine

A capsule wardrobe is about owning fewer, better, pieces that work seamlessly together. A capsule beauty routine is no different. Imagine opening your bathroom cabinet and seeing only products you love, use, and trust.

Here’s what most of us actually need:

Mascara and/or brow gel for a polished, finishing touch.

When it comes to haircare, a shampoo and conditioner that suits your hair type, plus a styling product if you need it. Maybe a weekly mask if you’re feeling luxurious. And for your body, a nice body wash or soap bar, a hydrating lotion, and an exfoliant.

Step three: The art of mindful shopping

Once you’ve decluttered, the real challenge begins: Keeping it that way.

The next time you feel the urge to buy a new product, ask yourself: Do I already own something that does this exact thing? Will I actually use this, or do I just like the idea of using it? Am I buying this because I saw it on TikTok and now I’m emotionally invested?

Sometimes, the answer will still be yes. Sometimes, a new lipstick will spark joy. That’s fine! The goal of minimalism is not deprivation.

It’s not about stripping beauty down to something super utilitarian. It’s about making space for the things that truly work for you without the noise and the clutter.

READ MORE: Decluttering and disposing of your beauty products responsibly

Step four: Enjoy the freedom

A minimalist beauty routine doesn’t mean sacrificing self-care. It doesn’t mean you don’t get to have fun. It just means being intentional, choosing quality over quantity and waking up knowing that everything in your routine is going to be put to use today.

And most importantly, it means never again standing in your bathroom late at night wondering if that eye cream from two years ago is still good. (It’s not. Throw it away.)



