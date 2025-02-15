“We have incredibly strong UV rays and temperature extremes, so our plants have evolved to defend themselves from these elements. The amazing thing about natural ingredients is that the same properties that allow a plant to thrive are applicable to your skin.

“For example, antioxidants protect against UV rays, so our plants are incredibly rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are one of the most efficacious skincare ingredients.”

And it’s not just our native plants that benefit from our unique geographical location. According to Barbalich, NZ Extracts, a manufacturer of 100% natural New Zealand fruit extracts, discovered that grapes grown in Marlborough have double the antioxidant levels of grapes grown elsewhere in the world.

Raaie Skincare founder Katey Mandy describes it as “survival of the fittest.” She says botanicals grown in New Zealand have adapted by creating compounds that don’t just endure the elements but thrive in them.

“Then there’s the air, the water, the soil.

“New Zealand’s volcanic earth is loaded with minerals, nourishing plants from the roots up. The rainfall is abundant, the ecosystems are pure. New Zealand’s botanicals are little forces of nature, bringing their resilience straight to your skin.”

What are some of the best New Zealand ingredients to look for?

New Zealand botanicals are more than just ingredients, they represent a harmony between nature, culture, and science, says pharmacist, cosmetic formulator, and founder of D’Scribe Beauty Lizzie McPike.

“Each plant carries a story, deeply rooted in traditional Māori knowledge and the natural resilience of this land.”

Here in New Zealand, Māori-led skincare companies such as Aotea Health and Mamaku Skin carry a commitment to the values and culture of Rongoā Māori, the traditional Māori system of healing that incorporates the use of native botanicals, spiritual practices, and holistic wellness approaches.

“Our Mamaku brand reaches back into Te Ao Māori (Māori worldview) for our support and guidance,” says Tessa Davis, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mamaku Skin, a skincare brand that uses mamaku (Black Tree Fern) as its hero ingredient.

“We understand that as a Rongoā rakau (Māori traditional medicine plant), mamaku is connected to this whenua (land) and has its own whakapapa (genealogy) and its own relationship to Papatūānuku (Mother Earth).

“When we harvest we do a karakia (blessing) to thank Papatūānuku and the mamaku plant and in this process we retain the Mauri (life energy) that we then process into our Mamaku products.”

Davis says this is the Rongoā process that binds a belief system to help reinforce the medicinal healing and repair in her brand’s products.

Native ingredients such as mamaku tend to fly more under the radar compared with the likes of mānuka honey, renowned for its potent antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and skin-healing properties. With that in mind, here are some additional skin-loving powerhouse ingredients to look for, grown right here in Aotearoa.

Kānuka

Kānuka is described by Mandy as “nature’s answer to inflammation”. It has been used for centuries in traditional Māori healing thanks to its high levels of polyphenols and flavonoids, which help to calm, soothe, and strengthen the skin and its natural defences. This ingredient may be particularly beneficial for skin overexposed to the sun or harsh wind conditions.

Harakeke

Harakeke (flax) is a hero ingredient in Aotea Health’s body and skincare products and is one of Aotearoa’s most well-known species of native flora. The seed oil is rich in omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, as well as phytosterols (plant-derived molecules that can help with skin concerns including dryness, inflammation, and signs of ageing) and linoleic acid, also known as ‘nature’s great moisturiser’. With high levels of antioxidants, one of the benefits of harakeke is that it contains compounds that can help reduce the toxic ageing of your skin.

Mamaku

Also known as Black Tree Fern, mamaku is another antioxidant powerhouse that helps protect the skin from damage.

“It’s super hydrating, thanks to natural sugars that draw moisture into the skin, and it also has anti-inflammatory properties, so it can calm redness and irritation,” says Barbalich, explaining that mamaku can help promote a more youthful appearance as it’s rich in vitamins and minerals that support skin health and encourage cell renewal.

“Overall, it’s a brilliant all-rounder for glowing, healthy skin,” she adds.

New Zealand Wakame Algae

A lesser-known ingredient, New Zealand wakame algae is sustainably grown and harvested in the South Island. According to McPike, it is packed with bioactive compounds that deliver deep hydration, protect against collagen degradation, and restore skin firmness and elasticity.

Bioactive Totarol™

Found to be seven times more potent than vitamin E, bioactive totarol is a patented ingredient sourced from New Zealand’s native tōtara trees. Skincare company Twyg sources its totarol exclusively from the heartwood of fallen tōtara trees, ensuring sustainability while harnessing the extraordinary protective properties of this ancient species.

“Its natural defence mechanisms, evolved to protect it from environmental threats such as fungi, bacteria, and decay, are extraordinary,” Twyg co-founder Steph Davies says.

“It has been shown to neutralise free radicals and inhibit lipid peroxidation, two key processes that contribute to premature skin ageing and damage caused by environmental stressors like pollution, UV rays, and lifestyle factors.”

With antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, Davies says this ingredient is a rare gem in the world of skincare.

New Zealand skincare to help with post-summer skin

